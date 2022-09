Pictured are siblings Lily Rupprecht, JJ Rupprecht, 4th grade, Adeline Rupprecht, 3rd grade, and Nate Rupprecht, in Kindergarten.

Pictured are Ava Ostrowski, in 2nd grade, and Aubrianna Scartelli, in 3rd grade.

Pictured is Jack DeSanto, 8th grade, with sister Emma DeSanto, 7th grade.

Pictured are Ava Ostrowski, in 2nd grade, and Aubrianna Scartelli, in 3rd grade.

Pictured are siblings Lily Rupprecht, JJ Rupprecht, 4th grade, Adeline Rupprecht, 3rd grade, and Nate Rupprecht, in Kindergarten.