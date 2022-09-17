The Friends of the Pittston Memorial Library will hold a fundraising event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at The Red Mill, 340 S. Main St., Pittston. Entertainment will be provided by the Phyllis Hopkins Electric Trio. For a $30 donation participants will receive three drinks (beer or soda) and unlimited pizza. There will also be basket raffles and a 50/50. Reservations/payments are being accepted at the Pittston Memorial Library by phone (570-654-9565) and secured through in-person payment by cash, check or credit card. Tickets are also available at the door. Proceeds benefit the children’s programs at the Pittston Memorial Library. Pictured are Ann Simko, basket raffle chair, (left) and Mary Jo Searfoss, fundraising co-chair.