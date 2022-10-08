I never started out my career as a writer and photographer. Yes, I have an Associates Degree in Journalism but finished out college with a Bachelor’s Communication Arts (Public Relations). I didn’t know where my where I ended up.

Five-years after I graduated from college, I had to explain to people that my dad, although being alive, he was not well. He was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and virtually disappeared from public view and for my dad that was hard.

He was the former commander of the Veterans Council at Tobyhanna, he was the president of his Thursday night bowling league, and he ran all of his class reunions. So being out and about was my dad’s everyday life.

For several years, I was wearing several hats. I was a dad, a son, a businessman, and in my recreation time, I was a tennis player.

One hat I never anticipated was that of a writer.

One late evening in 1991, I sat at my office desk at 16 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, I had a crazy thought of writing about my dad and his plight with Alzheimer’s.

I thought if I wrote his story, it certainly would explain to many of his friends what was going on with him. I also thought since he was a great guy and friend to many, he deserved something to preserve his dignity.

Up until 1991, I never wrote anything for publication, just for school assignments, so needless-to-say, I was apprehensive of even doing so.

I sat at my computer, I dug in and about an hour later, I pumped out about 2,300 words on dad’s story. This column is exactly 950 words every week, so I wrote more than twice I normally do when I wrote my first article.

Let’s face it, I had a lot to say, but I new I had to trim it up a bit and after cutting back, transposing some paragraphs, I was done.

I realized after I penned the article, I had something pretty emotional on my hands. I didn’t get sad as I was writing, that happened after I read it when my editing was completed.

The next day I passed the article around to some of the secretaries in the building and even though it was my life’s story of a parent with Alzheimer’s, the article had a universal theme to it. It didn’t matter if it was Alzheimer’s, cancer, heart disease, people were relating to the story.

I placed a call to the Sunday Dispatch to see if they were interested in the article. The late John “Chick” Watson, then publisher, told me to run the story over for him to read. We didn’t have email then so I hopped in the car and ran it over to New Street, Pittston, where the paper was located.

The next day, I received a phone call from Watson asking if I had any photos of my dad or me with my dad to get them over to the paper as quickly as possible. It was mid-week by that time.

On Friday, the day before the paper was to be printed, my friend Anne Carmody, who was a typesetter at the Dispatch, called me on the sly to tell me she’s been setting the article in the paper and it was going to be printed that Sunday.

What Anne didn’t tell me was, the very first article I wrote was going to be a cover story in the Sunday Dispatch. Back then, we had about 15,000 to 16,000 paid subscribers and I found out as soon as the Sunday the paper came out, how many people would see and read the article.

My phone rang off the hook and I received many letters from those that read the article talking about their own families and loved ones for several weeks.

Until I became a weekly columnist in 1999, I had several people a week commenting on my dad’s story.

Two people critical to getting my article in the paper were, of course, Watson and Anne Carmody.

We lost Chick several years ago and I’ll always credit him in believing in my writing to getting me started in the business and I’ll always thank Anne for being a part of my little history.

Anne passed away this past week and I was sad to read the news. She had a heart of gold and wouldn’t harm a fly. She was always happy and if she wasn’t, I never saw it.

Anne came from a good family with her sisters Mary and Julie, brothers Joe and James along with their parents, the late Joseph and Jule on Washington Street, West Pittston.

Anne is leaving tons of nieces and nephews and grand nieces of nephews that will miss her terrible along with her sisters and brothers.

Rest easy my friend; your light has always shined bright amongst your family and friends, and you will never be forgotten by those lives you touched.

