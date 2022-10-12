PITTSTON — City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo was elected President of the Pennsylvania Municipal League this past weekend, during the association’s annual business meeting held in conjunction with the Municipal Leadership Summit in Pittsburgh.

Mayor Lombardo has been a member of the League’s Board of Directors, serving first as Northeast District Officer, followed by Legislative Committee Co-Chair, and then Second Vice President. He most recently served as First Vice President for 2021-2022.

“I am honored to be elected to serve as President of the Pennsylvania Municipal League and follow the great leadership of Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace,” Lombardo said. “My tenure as Mayor of the City of Pittston has taught me the importance of collaboration. I look forward to serving in this leadership role and helping the League grow and advocate for our members and all municipalities of our great commonwealth.”

In 1996, Lombardo, feeling frustrated with the condition of his hometown, said he entered the race for mayor of Pittston. In November of 1997, he was elected the youngest mayor in the history of the city and he was sworn into office in January of 1998, and served for two terms, until January 2006.

Upon leaving office, he was appointed to the board of the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Pittston, where he served until December 2017.

In 2017, Lombardo decided to run again for the position of mayor in the City of Pittston. He was elected in November of 2017 and sworn into office in January of 2018 to begin a third term as mayor. In November of 2021, Lombardo was elected to a fourth term, commencing January of this year.

“Mayor Lombardo is a leader in revitalization, and he has led his team at the City of Pittston to professionally serve the community,” said League Executive Director John Brenner. “The mayor has fostered positive and productive relationships with other municipal leaders from cites, boroughs and townships all over our Commonwealth. He will undoubtedly further engage League members and help us grow in the years to come. We appreciate his leadership and really look forward to working with him to strengthen, empower and advocate for effective local government.”

In addition to the election of League President, Franklin Mayor Douglas Baker, who had currently held the office of Second Vice President, was elected First Vice President, while Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, who had currently served as Legislative Committee Co-Chair, was elected Second Vice President. The League officers will each serve a one-year term in their respective positions on the board.

At-Large Director Council Member Allen Coffman, Chambersburg, was also elected during the meeting to serve a two-year term on the Board of Directors.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Municipal League is to strengthen, empower and advocate for effective local government.

The League is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization established in 1900 as an advocate for Pennsylvania’s 3rd class cities.

Today, the League represents Pennsylvania cities, boroughs, townships, home rule communities and towns that all share their municipal policy interests.

The Board of Directors oversees the administration of a wide array of municipal services including legislative advocacy — on both the state and federal levels — publications designed to educate and inform, inquiry and research, education and training certification programs, consulting-based programs, and group insurance trusts.

Additional members of the board include: Mayor Jeff Cusat, Hazleton, and Mayor Paige Cognetti, Scranton.

