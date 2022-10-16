What can you say about Lou Ciampi Jr. that hasn’t been said in regards to his work at the helm of the Wyoming Area Football Alumni Association (WAFAA)?

Everyone on the west side of the Susquehanna River that knows Bikes, as he’s commonly referred to in Warriorland, is aware of his love of football, in particular Warrior Nation.

Over the years he has, time-and-time again, been a force to reckon with when it comes to raising money for the association.

Money raised has helped the football program and aided students with college scholarships that, since 1998, have given out over $100,000. That’s a tidy sum.

Also since 1998, a year after the WAFAA was formed, a Ring of Pride was created to honor those football standouts that have successfully gone through the football program or contributed to the program in some fashion.

To date, including the Class of 2022’s inductees, there are 112 entered in the association’s Hall of Fame. That is also a tidy sum.

Bikes, indeed, loves his football and over the past few years, he’s learned to love soccer as well. His son Louis has been a starter on the Warrior soccer team with one year left.

Being a diehard football fan, I’m sure a small piece of Bikes wishes Louis was wearing the pads and helmet, but that doesn’t discourage him from yelling on the sideline during a soccer match to his son, “Hit someone!”

Okay, maybe I took that a bit too far, but I know that football mindset of Bikes, that’s what he’s thinking.

This past Friday, Bikes emceed the Ring of Pride inductions at halftime of the game when the Warrior squared off with Lake-Lehman. As usual, he did a great job of reading off the inductee’s bios and seeing that they receive a beautiful trophy for their place in Warrior football history.

This year, Anthony Bruno II, M.D. ‘89, Adam Kowalczyk ‘99, Nick O’Brien ‘12, Jimmy Serino ‘71, and Jackie Smith ’71 were installed along with Rich Belza, Anthony “Beno” Borzell ’06, posthumously. Smith, a Floridian, did not make the trip north.

Also recognized was the 2002 Wyoming Area Eastern Conference Championship team and a few teammates from that squad were presented with a poster designed and produced by Independent Graphics with a photo of the team, the schedule and other items for keepsake.

Bikes looks forward to the Ring of Pride night each and every year and why not, it’s a great way to showcase those from the past and to show the Warrior program’s appreciation.

Often times, Warrior football alumni will attend the special night and this year was no exception.

After the induction ceremony concluded, I heard my name being called out and when I turned, I saw a face from the past.

Former Warrior great Louis Mischianti Jr. took success from the football field and adapted it to the world of business. Of course, graduating from Yale didn’t hurt either.

Lou, a family man, along with is wife Joann, also a Wyoming Area alum, has had and still has an incredible business career and with all of his successes, he has not forgotten his roots.

Both of his parents have passed away, he still has reason to return to Greater Pittston to visit his one of his sisters and his mother-in-law.

After being as successful has he’s been, when you talk to Lou, you realize he is very grounded from his experiences growing up. Joann is cut from the same cloth and to prove my point, when the Mischiantis came back to town, Joann aided her mom in making ravioli for the upcoming holidays; all by hand and no machines as Lou tells me.

I have a lot of friends that have become successful in their lifetime and maybe it’s coming from Greater Pittston with all of the values we have, not one of them, no matter how many zeros are in their bank account, believe they are better than anyone else.

I’m sure it’s refreshing for Lou to return to his roots to see some of his old buddies, and it’s great to see he and Joann back home. There’s no place like home as the saying goes.

When Lou comes back to the valley, he’s just one of the boys and not the boss.

When I see old friends like Lou, it just fills me with pride and I couldn’t be happier for him and Joann in all the successes he’s achieved.

Good on you Lou and save me a place for those ravioli.

Speaking of football, it’s hard to believe there are only two games left in the season with the last game on Oct. 28 when Wyoming Area squares off with Pittston Area at Trippi Stadium.

It’s been a crazy season for the Warriors and the Patriots are putting together a pretty good year for coach Nick Barbieri.

Naturally, the previous nine games never matter going into the rival game and this year will be no different. The Warriors have had their winning ways of late but this might be Pittston Area’s year or not.

As I said, it’s a crazy game between the two and I would never wager a bet on this one for sure.

I’m just happy it’s been a fun rivalry over the decades.

