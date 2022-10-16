After being elected to president of the Pennsylvania Municipal Leagure in a ceremony at Pittsburgh, City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo addresses the summit.

The Pennsylvania Municipal League’s (PML) Danene Sorace, mayor of the City of Lancaster, presents City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo with a plaque noting his appointment as PML president for one year.

PITTSTON – The city’s mayor, Michael Lombardo, is having a banner year being recognized throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania on his mayoral duties.

Most recently at a summit in Pittsburgh, Mayor Lombardo was elected to a one-year term as president of the Pennsylvania Municipal League (PML), an organization for mayors in the state. Good friend Matt Pacifico, mayor of Altoona, swore him in.

“I’m really excited about this. I’m honored to have moved up through the ranks (at PML) and I’m really looking forward to some of the personal goals I’ve set including increasing membership,” said Lombardo. “

The PML is a statewide organization whose mission is bipartisan and is about advocacy and education.

“PML is really aggregating not only the cities but boroughs and townships that make up half the membership,” Lombardo said. “It’s about getting together collectively, exchanging ideas and working on legislation in Harrisburg.”

Lombardo cited one piece of legislation PML worked on – the push on fireworks reform.

“One of my goals for this year and one that we have not accomplished, is to push for radar use by local police departments,” Lombardo stated. “The bill gets passed through the (Pa.) Senate and it gets to the Pa. House (of Representatives) we keep hearing their support, but it never gets to the floor.”

Lombardo said if current Pa. Atty. Gen. Josh Shapiro gets elected as governor of Pa., there would be a good chance the bill would be passed with his support.

There is one problem with attaining radar for local municipalities. The company, VASCAR, who used to produce the radar equipment went out of business.

“The Pennsylvania Track & Field State Meet has better timing devices than we have to use then municipalities have to time vehicles,” Lombardo added.

Lombardo, now in his fourth term as the Mayor of Pittston, feels having the visibility as president of PML offers great exposure to not only the City of Pittston, but the northeastern part of the state as well.

“All of the cities (in PML) are varying sizes, there are some smaller than us and others that are significantly larger, but all of our stories are the same. If you are Philadelphia, your problems are 40-times bigger than ours, if you’re Scranton, they are five-times bigger than ours.”

According to Lombardo, there are 127 members of PML and half are cities.

Also elected to PML office is Franklin Mayor Douglas Banker (first vice president) and Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter (second vice president).

Lombardo’s second honor of the year was being voted by his peers as Mayor of the Year by the 500-member Pennsylvania State Mayors’ Association on July 23, 2022.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the president the State Mayors’ Association will be in Pittston to formerly present Lombardo with his honor.

“It’s been a good year and I was also recognized by Gov. Wolf’s office with the DCED (Pa. Dept. of Community & Economic Development) this year,” Lombardo said. “I’m excited about that and it just means that we have to keep working and do more things and it’s always nice to be honored by your peers. All these organizations are great organizations and PML is one that I wanted to actively participate.”

Lombardo said he’s enjoying his time as the Mayor of Pittston and is making the city his priority.

“I have about seven-years of work I still need to do and accomplish in the city,” Lombardo added. “There are a lot of people that have worked hard here (Pittston) and without their support and the support of the media we wouldn’t have been able to get our message out. It’s been a good year and a humbling year and when you get awards it’s nice, but there is a lot of work to still be done.”