Members of Pittston Area’s Leo Club handed out crayons and coloring pages to close to 2,000 children for the City of Pittston’s annual Trick or Treat on Main Street in this file photo. Main St. merchants be handing out Halloween goodies to children from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

PITTSTON – A Halloween tradition will be back on Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 22 when Trick or Treat on Main Street returns after a two-year detour from the pandemic.

Trick or Treat on Main Street had to be shelved during COVID years and instead the Downtown Pittston Partnership held the Haunt on the Hill, a drive through Halloween parade at Pittston Area High School.

For health and safety reason during the pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 Halloween celebration at Pittston Area was a great alternative to cancelling Halloween all together, according to the City of Pittston’s Main Street Manager Mary Kroptavich.

Prior to the pandemic, Kroptavich estimated over 2,000 participated in Trick or Treat on Main Street.

At Pittston Area, city officials set up stations handing out goodie bags to children dressed in Halloween costumes while in their parents or guardian’s vehicles.

“We are going to have the same format as previous Trick or Treat on Main Street events of the past,” Kroptavich said. “The kids and parents will be able to walk up and down Main Street to a participating merchant to get their treat.”

A list of participating merchants will be posted on the Downtown Pittston Partnership Facebook page this week, Kroptavich said.

The Halloween celebration will be centralized at the lower Pittston Tomato Festival lot on Main Street.

Kroptavich assures there will be plenty of candy, activities, and spooky music provided by a DJ, and prizes.

A judged Halloween costume contest will take place at 3:30 p.m.

“We are very excited to bring this event back to Main Street,” Kroptavich admitted. “It was great to partner with the school district with the Haunt on the Hill, but with all the new businesses in town together with existing businesses, it’s just great to get back to some normalcy.”

Kroptavich added for participants to bring their own treat bag for the children.