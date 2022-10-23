This week we, of course, mourn the loss of Charley Trippi, a Pittston legend, ambassador, and friend to many, who passed away this past week at the age of 100.

Pittston native Trippi, an NFL Hall of Fame member, grew up off of Railroad Street, now named Columbus Avenue, and was born on Dec. 14, 1921, to Italian immigrant parents.

While trying to keep from working in the mines as his father did, Trippi turned to sports, football is where he excelled but he was an amazing baseball player as well.

After tearing up the football fields in and around Pittston, Trippi was highly sought to play football in college. He was recruited heavily before settling on the University of Georgia where he received a scholarship.

Related Video

He played for the Bulldogs from 1942 to 1946 with a break in 1944 because of World War II.

Trippi and teammate and Heisman Trophy winner Frank Sinkwich were an unbelievable backfield combination.

Charley also played defense as well, if you can imagine that. Maybe he weighed 160 pounds soaking wet and he played both ways.

In 1943, Trippi and teammates played in the coveted Rose Bowl where Georgia defeated UCLA 9-0 led by Charley who carried the ball 27 times for 115 yards.

They didn’t name MVPs in games in 1943, but 10 years later, Charley was named the MVP of the 1943 game.

In 1945, the Chicago Cardinals drafted Trippi, a first-round draft selection as a future pick and later joined the team upon graduation from Georgia in 1946.

Before that happened, he went on to garner a few more awards like the Maxwell Award as the most outstanding college player in the country, the Walter Camp Memorial Trophy as the nation’s best back and he was chosen to the All-American team.

It’s amazing to note, he came in second in the Heisman Trophy race to Glenn Davis of Army.

He played for only Cardinals from 1947 to 1955. Some of his accolades include: NFL champion (’47), first team All-Pro (’48), second team All-Pro (’47), 2-time Pro Bowl (’52, ’53), NFL 1940s All-Decade team (last surviving member of the team at the time of his death), and later became a member of the Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor.

In his pro career, not only did the tailback Trippi rush for over 3,500 yards and 23 touchdowns, he passed for over 2,500 yards tossing 16 touchdown passes. He scored 1 touchdowns on pass receptions with a total of 1,321 yards.

In addition to his pro stats and honors, Charley was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame (’59), the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame (’65) and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame (’68).

In 2007, he was ranked 20th on ESPN’s list of top 25 players in football history.

Charley is one of only four Georgia Bulldogs to have his jersey number (62) retired in 1947.

He indeed was a legend from Pittston, Pennsylvania, and he never forgot his roots even though he didn’t make the trek back to Pittston very often. He always made note of where he was from every chance he could.

His likeness is prominently displayed on the large mural on the side of the Newrose Building next to the Tomato Festival lower lot along with Pittston’s other football legend, Jimmy Cefalo.

Trippi and Cefalo have been immortalized at Pittston Area by naming the football field after Trippi and the athletic facility for Cefalo.

A few years ago, I received a call from Dr. Frank Colella to take a few photos for him and Dr. Anthony Pollit, who had a sports memorabilia trading company.

When I got to Colella’s office, on display was Charley Trippi’s actual Hall of Fame jacket. They bought and eventually would sell it at auction.

After keeping the jacket for a few years, the duo sold the jacket to local Attorney Michael “Butters” Butera around 2010.

In 2011, the flood of tropical storm Lee arrived and immersed Butera’s home.

During the flood, Butera grabbed a few items when leaving his home before floodwaters engulfed his home.

Left behind was the Trippi Hall of Fame jacket possibly being lost to the ravaging floodwaters forever.

Colella recalls placing the jacket into a Chico’s garment bag and handing it over to Butera.

“Mike put the bag with the jacket in his coat closet hanging with his suits,” Colella recalled. “When the water hit, Butera remembered the jacket was in the closet. After the water receded, Butters went back to his house and right to the closet. He found the bag, it had floated and he unzipped the bag and there was not even a stain on the jacket.”

I’d say someone was looking out for Butters during the flood of 2011 and even though Charley was a Georgia Bulldog, Butera may have had a bit of the luck of the Irish.

Locals in and around Pittston, I’m told have possession of other original Trippi sports items. Let’s just hope they are not too close to the Susquehanna River.

Speaking of football, next week is the crosstown rivals game when Wyoming Area visits Pittston Area at, of course, Charley Trippi Stadium.

Quote of the week

“Don’t ever feel bad for making a decision about your own life that upsets other people. You are not responsible for their happiness. You’re responsible for your own happiness. Anyone who wants you to live in misery for their happiness should not be in your life anyway.” – Dr. Isaiah Hankel

Thought of the week

“It is our choices that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.” – J.K. Rowling

Bumper stick

“Life is about making an impact, not making an income.” – Kevin Kruse