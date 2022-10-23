Drew Menendez was leading Pittston Area in tackles and interceptions on the season heading into Saturday’s Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 football game at Holy Redeemer.

The Patriots took a three-game winning streak into Saturday, allowing just 31 points total in the streak.

Pittston Area was 5-3 with a shutout and only 43 points given up during the five wins.

Menendez had 95 tackles and three interceptions.

Rob Barbieri was a close second, having been in on 91 tackles. Brody Spindler and Harry Pugliese were next with 69 and 67.

Menendez had three interceptions and Drew DeLucca had two.

John Barchi-Crich led in sacks and shared the lead in total tackles for losses with David Sudo.

Barchi-Crich had three sacks while Sudo and Jaidin Morgans had two. Sudo and Barchi-Crich had seven tackles for losses and Morgans had five.

More coverage of the Pittston Area season is part of the Goalpost section previewing Friday’s WVC Division 2 title-deciding game against Wyoming Area.