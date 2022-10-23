Gianna Barnak, proprieter of GB Boutique, is shown adding new and used merchandise to one of the many clothing racks at her boutique.

Gianna Barnak, proprietor of GB Boutique, has relocated her new and used clothing, jewelry, purses and accessories store to 2nd floor, 48 S. Main St., Pittston, in the Newrose Building.

Walls, shelves, and racks are filled with new and used clothing, jewelry, purses, accessories and more at GB Boutique.

Hats, scarves, purses, jewelry and more are offered at GB Boutique at the Newrose Bldg., Pittston.

PITTSTON – The City of Pittston welcomed another new business to the downtown. GB Boutique, featuring new and used clothing, opened for business on the second floor of the Newrose Building, 48 S. Main St.

Gianna Barnak, proprietor, has been operating an ecommerce store, selling products online from her home in Dupont for the past several years. She recently decided to open a brick-and-mortar store in bustling City of Pittston.

“About three months ago, I decided to find a storefront when this opportunity came up,” Barnak said, on landing a storefront at the Newrose Bldg. “The City of Pittston works really well with new businesses and I’m really excited to see everyone come in.”

Barnak said Mayor Michael Lombardo and Main Street Manager Mary Kroptavich have been very helpful in getting the boutique settled on the second floor of the building.

GB Boutique specializes in new and used clothing that Barnak is labeling as “home of Second Love used clothing.”

“We specialize is clothing, jackets, hats, scarves, jewelry – all new and used,” Barnak said. “We also are doing custom T-shirts as well. We will screen shirts, crew cuts, or hoodies with a design of your choice right at our store.”

According to Barnak’s website, gbdecals.com, “Our Second Love name brand used clothing offers our customers great savings on wonderful items.”

“It’s exciting to see another business coming to Main Street as we continue to be adding women-owned businesses as well,” Kroptavich said. “It’s great to be adding another small business on Main Street and the City of Pittston wishes Gianna well.”

GB Boutique and Second Love shop hours are Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

Parking is located to the right of the Newrose Bldg. with the entrance on the left side of the building leading to an elevator and stairs to the second floor.