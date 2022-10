Former Duryea Mayor Keith Moss congratulates Mary Pat Scarantino on her appointment to the Pittston City Council.

PITTSTON – Mary Pat Scarantino was appointed to take over the remaining council term of the late Donna McFadden Connors by unanimous decision on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the City of Pittston council meeting.

Scarantino was sworn in by Borough of Whitehall Mayor Jim Nowalk (Allegheny Co.) who also serves on the Executive Board of the Pennsylvania State Mayor’s Association.

Nowalk was in the city for a special presentation for city Mayor Michael Lombardo.

– Tony Callaio