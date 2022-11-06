PITTSTON – The Pittston Memorial Library (PML) will host the 6th annual Health Fair on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library’s John P. Cosgrove Center. The event is free of charge and all are invited to attend.

“The last two years we couldn’t have the health fair because of the pandemic,” Howard Grossman, Health Fair chairman and PML Fund Raising director, said. “We are restarting it this year we are looking forward to having back many of the participating resources from the past.”

According to Grossman, over 30 vendor/resource tables will be set up at the Cosgrove Center offering advice on overall healthcare, human services, and mental health.

Geisinger, Luzerne County Medical Society, Lackawanna County Medical Society, and Area Agency on Agency of Luzerne/Wyoming Counties are sponsors the 2022 Health Fair.

Related Video

In 2019, an estimated 100 residents attended the Health Fair.