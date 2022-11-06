WEST WYOMING – The West Wyoming Parks & Recreation Association held a Halloween Trunk or Treat/Touch a Truck program at the borough’s Fire-Rescue Headquarters on Sunday, Oct. 30. Children and families made up a record crowd attending the event.

On hand this year were food trucks, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ Tux, carnival games, 50/50 raffles, photo booth, live DJ, Sparky the Dog, forestry with fire prevention tips, U.S. Marines, S’mores, refreshments, professional hula hoop specialist, Halloween movies, and two smokehouses to promote fire prevention.

– Tony Callaio