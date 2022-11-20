EXETER – On Saturday, Nov. 26, Exeter Events will be sponsoring the borough’s first annual

Turkey Trot, a 5K run combined with a 1-mile fun run starting and ending at St. Barbara Parish Church beginning at 10 a.m.

All participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for a holiday food drive.

“We were ready to get back to our community events and wanted to do something different,” Lori DeAngelo, of the Exeter Events committee, said. “We have done four block parties in the borough and we are not ruling out doing them again, but we just wanted to try something new.”

More than 100 runners/walkers have signed up for the run to date.

DeAngelo said the profits of the Turkey Trot would go toward the Wyoming Area Scholarship Program.

“We will be offering two Wyoming Area seniors who sign up to walk or run, an opportunity at an opportunity to receive one of our scholarships,” DeAngelo added.

Marty Jordan, an Exeter Events committee member, is holding a food drive simultaneously during the Turkey Trot event.

According to Jordan, the next food drive will take place for Christmas at a date to be announced.

In addition to the 5K, there is a 1-mile Fun Run/Walk, basket raffles, food by the Brunch Truck and music at St. Barbara’s Pavilion.

Participants are encouraged to arrive early to pick up race packets, if pre-registered.

To register, go online to https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Exeter/ExeterTurkeyTrot.