Challenger Sports Christmas Party took place on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Mt. Carmel Hall of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.

Richie Kossuth, right, a board member with Victory Sports, reads The Night Before Christmas, during Victory Sports Christmas party.

Richie Kossuth, on drums, and his musical partner, Brandon Jopling, perform at the Victory Sports Christmas party at Mt. Carmel Hall, of St. Joseph Marello Parish, on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

PITTSTON – Victory Sports Baseball League held the annual Christmas Party at Mt. Carmel Hall at St. Joseph Marello Parish Church.

Victory Sports Man and Woman of the Year were announced at the party.

Brandi Evans and Gerry Wazeter were named Woman and Man of the Year for 2022.

Richie Kossuth and Brandon Jopling provided live music for the athletes.

Related Video

Food and beverages were served and M&T Bank handed out free water bottles.