David Galli remembered on emotional night at school

Pittston Area seventh grade student Shawna Pugliese waits for her lantern in honor of the late David Galli to lift off.

Several hundred students, faculty, coaches and friends of the late David Galli attened a celebration in Galli’s honor.

A few dozen lanterned were set off and ironcially flew over the Pittston Area High School during the Celebration of Life ceremony outside the gymnasium on Tuesday evening.

PIttston Area Vice Superintendent John Haas, one of the late David Galli’s best friends, spoke to those gathered to celebrate Galli’s life.

YATESVILLE — David Galli was more than just a face around school, or a figure on the sidelines at a Pittston Area football game.

To hear it told by the many speakers gathered outside the high school gymnasium on Tuesday night, David Galli was the heart and soul of Pittston Area.

“There couldn’t have been a prouder Patriot than David Galli,” said district principal John Haas, who eulogized his friend in front of a huge crowd gathered Tuesday night to celebrate the life and to mourn the death of Galli, a longtime member of the Pittston Area family and football program, who passed away Friday at the age of 58.

Galli spent almost 40 years with the district as a member of the maintenance staff and as a member of the Patriot football program, serving most recently as the team’s Director of Football Operations.

Tuesday night was a celebration of Galli’s life, and the size of the crowd, both from the Pittston Area community and some from the Wyoming Area side of the river as well, was a testament to the immeasurable impact that Galli made on the community.

“It’s absolutely amazing, the outpouring of love and appreciation,” said David’s brother Marc, who choked back some tears to pay tribute to his brother. “It’s amazing how many people’s lives he’s touched. … He’s smiling looking down at this.”

To know Galli, according to physiology teacher and longtime friend John Richards, was to know love. Richards said that Galli never forgot a face or a name, and he brought a joy and a happiness to any room that he walked into.

“Once David knew you once, he knew you for life,” Richards said. “It was imposible to be in his presence and not feel joy … You could not have a bad day around Dave.”

As Marc Galli, Richards, Haas and school board president Rosanne Ricotta each took turns sharing their fondest memories of Dave Galli with the crowd, candles were lit in Galli’s memory.

Additionally, one by one, lanterns were lit up and released into the night sky, bringing some brightness to the dark night —fittingly, given that everyone who offered up some words on Tuesday spoke mainly of how much Galli brightened up the school with each day he walked its halls.

“He was the face of Pittston Area,” Ricotta said, before reading a poem to honor Galli.

A big part of Galli’s impact on the district was through the Pittston Area football team, and several Patriot players and coaches were part of the crowd, including current head coach Nick Barbieri.

Barbieri said that he knew Galli dating back to the 1980s, when Barbieri’s father, Bob Barbieri, was the head coach.

“He’s been a huge part of every coach’s staff that’s been here,” Barbieri said.

Barbieri also noted that Galli was thrilled about this last Patriot season, where the team finished 7-4, the program’s most wins since 2003. The Patriots won the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title and won their rivalry game with Wyoming Area.

“If this was going to be his last year with us, we couldn’t have written a better script than that,” Barbieri said.

Pittston Area alumnus Jack Albert, who played on this past season’s team before graduating in June, echoed his coach’s thoughts, as well as the sentiments of everyone else.

“I loved Dave, he was so awesome to be with,” Albert said. “You heard it a million times but there was something so special about him that no one else really embodied the way Dave did.”

As the last of the lanterns sailed into the night sky and the lights died down, Marc Galli reminded everyone, all of the members of Dave’s “extended family” as he put it, that his brother would always be around, and his presence would always be felt.

“He cares about the kids, and he will always look over them,” Marc said.

Haas said it all, as he wrapped up his final remarks, speaking directly to Galli.

“Our world was a better place because you were in it.”