WEST PITTSTON – Former Wyoming Area football standout Blaise Sokach-Minnick and current Penn State University football long snapper, recently had his Warrior football jersey encased and placed at the Warrior weight room.

Sokach-Minnick, along with 13 other former Warrior greats, have their jerseys on display if they participated in a Big 33 game and/or were selected first team All-Star by PA sports writers.