Luzerne County must find a new human resources director because Angela Gavlick submitted her resignation with a two-week notice Wednesday.

Gavlick will be leaving for other employment outside county government, saying she was offered a position she “couldn’t turn down.”

She has been overseeing county human resources for more than six years. Hired in 2016 when C. David Pedri was county manager, Gavlick also had been temporarily appointed interim administrative services division head in 2021 when Romilda Crocamo was acting manager.

The human resources director is a key management post in county government, which employs approximately 1,400. In addition to handling a steady stream of personnel matters, the human resources director must oversee the initial screening of job applications to determine which meet eligibility requirements and play an active role in collective bargaining negotiations and compliance.

County Administrative Services Division Head Jennifer Pecora, who started her county employment in September, said Gavlick’s departure is a loss to the county and wished her the best.

“She truly was an asset to the county,” Pecora said.

The position will be advertised as soon as possible, Pecora said.

Pecora now has three vacant management positions that must be filled in her division.

Ray Kase resigned as information technology director the end of last year, and prior election director Michael Susek left for other employment in August.

Pecora said the selection process continues for those two positions, which are posted under the human resources department career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

The election director position is advertised at $64,500. A range of $85,000 to $90,000 is posted for the information technology director.

Both postings are set to remain online until the positions are filled.

