EXETER – Wyoming Area Catholic (WAC) will be conducting an Open House from noon to 2 p.m. on Jan. 29. All future potential students and their families from Pre-K to grade 8 are welcome to attend.

The school, located at 1690 Wyoming Ave., will have faculty on-site to showcase the building by conduct tours of the where future enrollees and parents can speak to teachers.

In a statement by the Diocese of Scranton regarding a Catholic education, “We aim to provide an educational setting which is centered on the teaching of Jesus Christ. This environment nurtures students in grades Pre-Kindergarten through 8 and helps our students learn to integrate faith and high academic standards into daily living.”

Wyoming Area Catholic is Middle States Accredited (Fall 2018), hosts a Pre-Kindergarten program for children ages three and four, has all-day Kindergarten and an after school care program until 5:30 p.m., is STREAM based, has SMARTboards in every classroom, teaches accelerated math to grades six through eight, and each child uses a Chromebook.

Related Video

Athletically, WAC has a boys and girls basketball program, cross country team, intramural flag football, volleyball, and soccer programs.

There are extracurricular activities, service clubs such as Kiwanis Builder’s Club, and summer camps are available each year.

According to building principal, Eileen Rishcoff, tuition plans and payment assistance programs are available.

For further questions about the WAC or Open House, call Donna at 570-654-7982 during school hours.