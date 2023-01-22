I’m feeling a bit nostalgic this weekend. I know, some of you are saying, but you’re nostalgic every week, perhaps, but this week more so than usual.

Last year around this time, I noticed a great deal of people of notoriety seemed to have passed away in the month of January, fast forward to this year, it seems to be déjà vu all over again.

So far this month, we have seen the passing of rocker David Crosby of Crosby, Stills, Nash, and occasionally, Youth; Lisa Marie Presley; rock guitar virtuoso Jeff Beck; drummer Fred White of Earth, Wind & Fire; and female rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell. Yes, I didn’t know Gangsta either but 43 years old is too young to cash in your chips.

Pro rally driver and YouTube influencer Ken Block died at the age of 55 on Jan. 2.

Just this past week, legendary and iconic Italian films star Gina Lollobrigida passed away and the great age of 95.

Some of you may remember Adam Rich, the youngest child from the TV show “Eight is Enough,” died at the age of 54.

And let’s not forget the loss of Stephen “Twitch” Boss from the Ellen DeGeneres Show, actress Kirstie Alley, soccer legend Pele and TV pioneer Barbara Walters, all in late Dec.

I love my music and when I think of rock ‘n roll artists, I think of eternity as rock stars never die. They seem to hold some kind of secret to the fountain of youth or at least, they make us, as fans feel young.

David Crosby was 81 when he passed away this past week, and there’s a guy that probably should have died many times over with his drug abuse. The man had 9 lives that included getting a liver transplant.

For all of his abuse, and Hepatitis C, and liver issues, the man could sing and write a good song.

I was fortunate enough to see him, along with his bandmates from Crosby, Stills, & Nash, on several occasions. The trio was not bashful on touring, especially in their later years when the new hits were few and far between.

Everyone in my generation and the generation above me that remember them in the heyday know they are one of the most successful rock trios in the history of rock. Known for their smooth harmonies and anti war protest songs, were masters of their craft.

Listening to their music brings you back to a certain place in your life and as the saying goes, their music was truly a part of the fabric of my life.

Occasionally, any combination of the trio or even occasionally Neil Young, would go out on tour. I was fortunate to grab a front row, center seat for a Crosby & Nash concert at the F.M. Kirby Center on Oct. 9, 2007.

I walked away from that show believing is was one of the best shows, if not THE best shows I’ve ever seen.

The blending of their voices was so natural end effortless with Crosby taking the lower parts and Nash signing the higher.

Nash, barefoot, as he performs often, along with Crosby, never sounded better.

I’ve seen many shows in my day, that that day in 2007 will always rank among the best.

I haven’t been a huge follower of Jeff Beck, but what that man couldn’t do when he put his magic fingers on a guitar.

He was so sought after by many artists in the industry to play on one of their albums.

I recently saw an interview by Gene Simmons of the rock band Kiss where he spoke about the genius of Beck. He suggested finding a YouTube video of Beck playing the opera song made most famously by Luciano Pavarotti entitled “Nessun Dorma” on his guitar.

I’ve watched the maestro Pavarotti sing this song a million times on video giving me goose bumps each and every time I watch it, but to see a guy play an opera song on a guitar, it truly is pure genius.

It’s obvious we have no clue when our time will come to head to the pearly gates so in the mean time, it’s up to us to make the best if it while we’re here.

Crosby said in many interviews, especially toward the end of his life, he didn’t know if he would live 10 more days or 10 years, but while he was here, he was going to make the best of it and put out as much music as he could, because that is what truly made him happy.

Being happy is the only thing in life … everything else is crap.

For some, happiness seems elusive and can never be achieved, but that all really comes down to you.

You can have money, fame, prestige, status, position, rank, but if you’re not happy, what good is it all?

English poet, playwright, and politician Joseph Addison once said, “Three grand essentials to happiness in this life are something to do, something to love, and something to hope for.”

Another saying comes to mind, “Hope Springs Eternal.” It’s a term used when someone continues to hope something will happen, although it seems unlikely.

I guess that sums me up, I’m will always hope for the unlikely waiting for the happy ending, being the hopeless romantic, and always looking for the underdog to win.

Beck’s Nessun Dorma, look it up.

Quote of the week

“True happiness is not attained through self-gratification, but through fidelity to a worthy purpose.” – Helen Keller

Thought of the week

“Happiness is not doing fun things. Happiness is doing meaningful things.” – Maxime Lagacé

Bumper stick

“Happiness is a direction, not a place.” – Sydney J. Harris