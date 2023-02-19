Globetrotter returns to roots to promote Feb. 24 game

Harlem Globetrotter Mia Hopkins stopped by the Nikki Stone Show at WILK radio to discuss the upcoming Globetrotter game at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m.

While making an appearance at the Sky Zone Pittston, Harlem Globetrotter Mia Hopkins played basketball with the children on the air-mattress court.

Mia Hopkins had a chance to return to her former middle school to talk to the students about believing in his or herself as well as to promote the upcoming Globetrotters’ game.

Mia ‘Mighty’ Hopkins, a member of the world famous Harlem Globetrotters, shows her former teacher at Pittston Area’s Martin L. Mattei Middle School, Nicole Kotula, how to spin the ball on one finger.

PITTSTON – In less than 10 years, Mia Hopkins went from scoring 1,000 career points for her Pittston Area High School basketball team to being a member of the world famous Harlem Globetrotters.

The road leading up to her current success wasn’t so easy. She went to three colleges, played pro ball in Europe, was cut from the team after having the best game of her career, was severely injured when her right arm was practically yanked off of her shoulder and had to endure a huge rehab before she could get back on the court.

Twenty-eight-year old Hopkins traveled extensively overseas with the Globetrotters where she estimates she was on the road for six-months in 2022 for her first year as a team player.

Hopkins and her Globetrotter teammates will be back at the Mohegan Sun Arena this Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. to face their foes, the Washington Generals. This will be her second appearance at the arena, the first being in early 2022 in one of her first games as a Globetrotter.

Related Video

It’s customary for one or two of the Globetrotters to make public appearances a week or so before a game to promote an upcoming event. This past week, Mighty, as she is known by her Globetrotter name, did a few days of promotions that included visiting Pittston Area’s Martin L. Mattei Middle School, where she attended as a child.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, was jam-packed for Hopkins with appearances on early morning TV with WNEP, a trip to Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School to visit fifth- and sixth-grade students, a stop at WILK radio for the Nikki Stone Show, Pittston Area Middle School, a stop at WBRE’s PA Live, and the Sky Zone Pittston, before the night ended with dropping the puck at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Penguin’s game.

Thursday, Feb. 16, wasn’t much easier with more TV, a podcast interview, and a stop at Wilkes University.

For Hopkins, it’s not just about promoting an upcoming game; it’s about spreading the word of belief expressing to each child they should believe in themselves throughout their lives.

“Both days went really well and I had a chance to experience and inspire new people and new faces,” Hopkins said. “They were both good days and jam-packed days.”

Hopkins enjoys being busy and with the help of Steve Proembra from Mohegan Sun Arena, Hopkins received just what she wanted – an exciting, filled schedule to promote the upcoming Globetrotters game.

With a whole year under her belt, Hopkins takes a ton of experience with her on the court on Feb. 24 making her a little smarter and wiser on the court without all the first-time nerves she had last year at Mohegan Sun Arena.

“Of course I get nervous. I get nerves before any game, but it’s like an exciting nerves,” Hopkins explained. “When you are here (Mohegan Sun Arena) doing it front of that many people that came to see you that have known you all of your life, that’s a lot of energy, so I tune into the energy and relax and just be me.”

Hopkins said she wasn’t surprised to see so many faces in the crowd at the 2022 Mohegan Sun Arena game and she’s hoping for many to return this week.

“I hope to see those faces from last year as well as some of the new people I met along the way that would come out to support me,” Hopkins added.

The experiences she’s had over the last year have been invaluable to Hopkins, who is like a sponge absorbing everything she learns to take her forward.

“I feel like I learned a lot from being a Globetrotter and being on the road and you learn so much overseas and internationally,” Hopkins said. “It’s like anything in life, experience is the best teacher.”

Going back to her middle school growing up at Pittston Area is always a thrill for Hopkins. Faculty and students were excited to see her as she spoke to the students, took volunteers to participate in the Globetrotters’ famous “Magic Circle” exercise, and even gave away four tickets to the game.

“The kids were amped up,” Hopkins exclaimed. “As soon as I walked in they were charged up and they were just excited. They were engaged and they were asking questions and they wanted my visit to go on forever.”

The surprise of the afternoon is when Hopkins picked out one of her former favorite teachers, Nicole Kotula, to participate in the ending of the magic circle.

Hopkins will join up with the team a few days before the appearance at Mohegan Sun Arena to get back in action.

She will have a some time off before joining up with teammates for a 10-week tour of Europe starting on March 12 until the end of May touring in Spain, France and the United Kingdom.