The children of the Wyoming Area Primary Center, Wyoming, along with WNEP-TV’s Chelsea Strub, background, got a kick out of King’s College mascot, Leo the Lion.

Pittston chiropractor, Dr. Frank Colella, read to students of the Wyoming Area Primary Center as a part of America250PA initiative in educating children on Pennsylvania in preparation for the nation’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026.

Shakira Jackson, Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, stands with students from Tenth St. Elementary School on Wednesday when she participated in America250PA sponsored a Keystone Classroom initiative to Wyoming Area.

America250PA brought its Keystone Classroom Initiative to Wyoming Area’s Tenth Street Elementary School, Wyoming. Shown are participants that read to the students as well as hand backpack to each student.

WYOMING – America250PA brought its Keystone Classroom Initiative to the Wyoming Area’s Primary Center on Thursday in an effort to engage Pennsylvania youth and educate them about the Commonwealth and in anticipation of the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

“America250PA is so excited to continue the Keystone Classroom Initiative at Wyoming Area, to engage our next generation of Pennsylvanians at an age appropriate level,” Cassandra Coleman, America250PA executive director, said. “This program will allow us to visit with over 50,000 Pennsylvania students all across this commonwealth by July 4, 2026, when this historic anniversary rolls around.”

Coleman added, “I am a proud alum of the Wyoming Area School District and it is a special day for me, personally, to bring this statewide program home, to the district that nurtured my love of history and encouraged my service to our communities. I hope that we can spark that same love and interest in the students we visited with today.”

Several volunteers and guest readers joined America250PA, including: state Sen. Lisa Baker; local members of Pennsylvania State Police as well as from Harrisburg and Altoona; Judge Tina Gartley, of the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas; Chester Dudick Jr., of the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office; Candice Kelly and Chris Bohinski, of Eyewitness News WBRE-TV/WYOU-TV; Chelsea Strub and Emily Dress, of WNEP-TV; Shakira Jackson, Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton; and several area business leaders.

Area sports mascots helped to distribute the America250PA swag bags to the students, including Leo the Lion, from King’s College; Tux, from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins; and Champ, of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The swag bags contained fun materials from America250PA, including a T-shirt, pencils and an originally designed Pennsylvania coloring book and other treats from Pennsylvania product sponsors: the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Department of the Auditor General, The Hershey Company, Crayola, Utz Quality Foods Inc., and Natural Food Group.

Mr. David Pacchioni, Wyoming Area Primary Center principal, was excited for the event and for his students.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for our students to see the important role the commonwealth of Pennsylvania played in developing our nation,” Pacchioni said. “I’m looking forward to the excitement that the Primary Center students, faculty and staff are going to have learning about our state, enjoying local mascots, and the fun activities they will be engaged in during this event.”

The Keystone Classroom Initiative is a storytelling and visitation program for kindergarten through fourth grade classrooms, children’s hospitals and youth camps across the commonwealth. Along with an age-appropriate historical re-enactor, storyteller, local celebrity, and/or mascot, America250PA will be visiting children across Pennsylvania to educate them about their shared Pennsylvania story, as well as distribute an originally-designed America250PA Coloring Book and other Pennsylvania treats in anticipation of the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.