It’s hard to believe, but next weekend is the 10th Annual Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade and for me, that’s just another sign we are getting closer to spring.

Of course, it also means it will be a great day to be Irish.

I know all my friends at the Knights of Columbus on Main Street, Pittston, are all excited for the parade as well they should be. It’s kind of like the Super Bowl, Christmas and New Year’s Eve all wrapped up in one.

Speaking of the Knights, I was recently in the building and I have to say, they are really doing a great job at remodeling the first floor. It’s a great refresh and with the new bathrooms relocated at the front of the facility, is a great idea.

I know everyone is proud of their heritage, but I’ll tip my hat to the Irish, they really know how to throw a party and celebrate.

There’s something about the Irish I’ve always loved and admired, and it’s their pride of their heritage and just their overall fun-loving ways.

I’m also a big fan of the culture, in particular their music, including The Chieftains, The Coors, The Cranberries, and of course, U2. And I do love Riverdance.

After speaking to Sarah Donahue, co-chair of the St. Patrick’s Parade, it is shaping up nicely. There are nearly 90 units, not a record of 130 that happened at the second parade held, but it’s a great comeback after the pandemic.

She’s thrilled she secured two helium balloons for the parade, one will be in the parade and the other, because of the size, will be stationary and anchored at the Tomato Festival lower lot for all to see. It’s a 40-foot balloon of St. Patrick himself.

This is Sarah’s 10th go around with the parade since it’s inception in 2013. She may not have known a lot about planning parades back then, but she sure is an expert today.

We work hand-in-hand when getting the information out on parade day, the green line painting down Main Street, the Pub Crawl, Little Miss and Little Mister Leprechaun, and the 5K Leprechaun Loop.

The 5K race is just a hair over in distance because a typical 5K is 3.1-miles. Sarah and the committee decided to make the race 3.17-miles in honor of St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. Clever I thought.

The drinking establishments in and around the downtown area are all stocked up for the festivities as well. Some places open early prior to the parade.

With that said, no doubt Pittston’s finest will be out and about on parade day making sure everything runs smoothly without incidents.

Parade day will feel like it was pre-pandemic, but rest assured, that nasty virus is still out there. I know plenty of people that have tested positive lately so I hope everyone will stay safe. I don’t believe COVID will ever disappear, but at least science knows more about what makes that bug tick. At least people are not getting terribly ill from it as in the beginning of the outbreak in 2020.

My brother, sister-in-law and niece in Colorado are just getting over COVID, so yes; it’s still out there.

Sarah is very excited about having five Irish pipe and drum bands in the parade. I believe that’s the most ever in one parade. She told me one of them is travelling from State College.

One thing Sarah did mention was the fact that so many people contributed with sponsorships this year and as she said, the more money raised, the more entertainment she can secure and that includes items like those big helium balloons.

The day will start with Mass at St. John the Evangelist at 8:30 a.m. followed by registration for the 5K race, the race itself, then the parade.

The registration site had changed from the YMCA to the Open Space building across from Tomato Festival lower lot and next door to Art e Fekts Gallery.

The start/finish line is situated at the same location on Main St., so everything will be in one spot.

Photographing any parade at downtown Pittston is a lot of fun, but it will great to be out and about with so many smiling faces in a sea of green. As I said, it’s a great day to be Irish, even if you’re not.

There will be six divisions of the parade and Sarah said, by parade day, their might be a few additions so it’s possible their might be 100-units when it’s all said and done.

Congratulations to Sarah on another well-done job, as well has her co-chair, Mike MacFarland.

Kudos goes out to Shawn Brogan who is in charge of securing sponsorships or the parade.

Speaking of the Irish, I’d like to say good-bye and farewell to Laurie (Carruthers) Ostrowski who passed away last week at the age of 63, just three weeks after her retirement from Social Security.

Laurie loved her Irish heritage and looked forward to her family’s annual Clifford Reunion, one of the oldest reunions in the Commonwealth of PA.

She was an intricate piece of the puzzle in running the reunion and she will be missed.

Quote of the Week

“May your heart be light and happy, may your smile be big and wide, and may your pockets always have a coin or two inside.” – Irish Proverb

Thought of the Week

“Laughter is wine for the soul – laughter soft, or loud and deep, tinged through with seriousness – the hilarious declaration made by man that life is worth living.” – Sean O’Casey

Bumper Stick

“May the Good Lord take a liking to you … but not too soon!” – Irish Proverb