Luzerne County Councilman Matthew Mitchell announced his bid for a full-term on county council.

He is seeking the Republican nomination for one of the six county council positions on the ballot in the May 16 primary election. Mitchell was appointed to serve on council last year to fill a seat vacated due to Robert Schnee’s election as state representative.

“Born and raised in Kingston, I am a fiscal conservative and lifelong resident of Luzerne County who understands the importance of sound financial principles and responsible budgets for the citizens of our county,” said Mitchell. “While on county council, I have been committed to ensuring our county provides top quality services at a price taxpayers can afford.”

During his council tenure, Mitchell said he has served as a conservative voice for the hardworking men and women he represents. As a new county council member, he worked with his fiscally conservative colleagues to eliminate unnecessary spending and control costs to scale back the original county budget that would have required a much larger increase to balance the budget.

“I pledge to use my knowledge and experience to promote a fiscally responsible government where taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and carefully,” Mitchell said. “I will also continue to work side-by-side with our elected state and local officials, and our existing businesses, to ensure Luzerne County remains a job-friendly environment where more good-paying jobs can be created for our workers.”

Mitchell works as the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Coordinator at the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority. In this role, he works with 32 local municipalities to help them meet state and federal stormwater management requirements. Mitchell also works in the public relations department, where he partners with local environmental nonprofits, community groups, and schools to increase awareness of water quality and conservation issues.

“As a lifelong resident of Luzerne County, I understand there is nothing more important than the health and safety of our residents,” Mitchell said. “Serving on county council, I’ve had the pleasure to interact and work with law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMS workers who risk their lives to protect us. I am running to continue providing a strong voice for these dedicated men and women who keep our families safe.”

Mitchell has laid out a four-point plan, which would enable him to continue providing conservative, commonsense leadership for all residents over another four-year term:

• Promote a fiscally responsible government where taxpayer dollars are spent wisely

• Work side-by-side with existing businesses to bring more jobs to our county

• Support law enforcement, firefighters and EMS workers who keep us safe

• Provide top-quality services to ensure our county remains a great place to live and work

“My reason for seeking a full-term to county council is simple: I am committed to using my experience, skills and thorough knowledge of the county to protect taxpayers and provide the top-notch services our families deserve,” Mitchell concluded.