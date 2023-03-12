PITTSTON – The Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick 109th Anniversary St. Patrick’s Day Dinner will take place on Friday, March 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the Woodlands Inn & Resort. The Presidential Cocktail Reception will start at 4:30 p.m. Fr. Paul A. McDonnell, O.S.J. will serve as toastmaster.

Chris McFarland, 2023 Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick president, announced the Friendly Sons would honor four members of the community at the dinner.

The honorees are: James Rooney, Swingle Award; Joseph McFarland, III, Achievement Award; Shawn Brogan, President’s Award; P.J. Melvin, Man of the Year Award.

The 2023 dinner Grand Marshal is Ryan Zona and Michael McFarland serves at general chairman.

Related Video

This year’s Keynote Speaker is Ki-Jana Carter, former Penn State standout from 1992 to 1994.

Carter, from Westerville, Ohio, was a three-letter sports letterman in football, basketball and track.

In 1991, he was a member of the USA Today and Parade Magazine high school All-American teams.

At Penn State, Carter helped lead the team to an undefeated record and Penn State’s first Big Ten Championship in 1994. Penn State finished off the season as Rose Bowl Champions where Carter earned co-MVP honors.

In 1994, Carter was recognized as a consensus first-team All-American and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The Tournament of Roses Association announced his induction into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2014.

In 1995, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Carter with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft and played eight seasons in the NFL with Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints.

After his NFL retirement, Carter founded ByoGlobe, marketing and branding company.

He currently resides in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., where he enjoys playing golf and spending time with his wife, Sara, of four years and their son, KJ.

James Rooney, Swingle Award recipient, is a Pittston native; a 1976 graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School, attended Luzerne Co. Comm. College, as well as attended the PA State Fire Academy.

Rooney is a retired Pittston City Fire Chief, a position he held for 14 years, after climbing through the ranks with the dept. for a total of 35-years.

He is been serving as treasurer in the Pittston Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association over the past 30 years.

Rooney is a former EMT captain with the Greater Pittston Ambulance, a member of the PA Career Fire Chiefs Association, past president of the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons, member of the Knights of Columbus, Pittston, a member of the NEPA Emerald Society, a member of Avoca Ancient Order of Hibernians, a former board member of the YMCA and Pittston Little League.

He has coached Little League, junior and senior baseball, soccer for Pittston Stoners and basketball for St. John the Baptist and Wyoming Area Catholic.

Rooney is married to Mary Theresa Cosgrove Rooney and is the father of Sean (Brittany), Dallas, and Katie, Pittston. He and Mary Theresa are the grandparents of Isla Grace and Shay Harper Rooney.

Joseph McFarland, III, Achievement Award recipient, a Bishop Hannon High School graduate, is an Old Forge native, now resides in Mooresville, N.C., with his Misty. They have five children and two granddaughters.

The couple founded a nonprofit real estate company aiding families in need for housing in greater Atlanta.

McFarland served in the Marine Corp and was active during the Gulf War and Desert Storm.

He spent close to 30 years in retail advancing himself to Division President at Home Depot overseeing 110,000 associates before his retirement in 2015.

Subsequently, McFarland became a COO at JCPenny assuming responsibility for stores, operations and merchandising.

In 2018, McFarland joined Lowe’s serving as Executive Vice President for the past five years where he leads 300,000 associates.

He is a board member for Lisa Bethe Gerstman Foundation, City of Hope Hardware/Homebuilding Industry (past Spirit of Life Award winner), and Building Homes for Heroes and BIG XII Council.

In March 2022, he served as grand marshal of the Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade.

Shawn Brogan, President’s Award recipient, is a lifelong resident of Avoca and a 1989 graduate of Pittston Area High School. He attended King’s College, Academy of Health Science (1990) and completed studies as a Certified Professional manager from James Madison University (2009).

Brogan served in the PA Army National Guard for eight years receiving multiple awards and was recognized as “Soldier of the Year” in 1990. He is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

Over the past 25 years, Brogan has worked in Information Technology where he serves as IT Delivery Director and Head of Technology Services Government BPaaS for Cognizant.

He is a member of the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons past president, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Pittston, JFK Council No. 372 board member.

Brogan is a 2017 graduate of Leadership Lackawanna, former volunteer coach with the Pittston Stoners and currently serves as the Sponsor Coordinator of the Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade.

He is married to the former Nicole Wallace and has two children, Kyle (Ruby), Philadelphia, and Kaitlyn, at home.

P.J. Melvin, Man of the Year Award recipient, is a lifelong resident of Pittston where he resides with is wife Karen. The couple has two children, Meredith Cosgrove (Patrick), and Paul (Krista). They have four grandchildren: Patrick and Maryn Cosgrove and Evelyn and Vera Melvin.

Melvin was lifelong educator after receiving his BA from King’s College, received his MS in Secondary School Administration and Principal’s Certificate in 1975.

In 1998, he earned a Superintendent’s Letter of Eligibility from Temple University.

He spent his entire 46-year career teaching at Wyoming Area followed by Bishop Hafey.

Melvin has been very active in the community serving as a Past Grand Knight of the President John F. Kennedy Council No. 372, Knights of Columbus, Past President of the Home Assoc., Past President of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick.

He was elected to the Pittston City council serving as Director of Accounts and Finance; he served on the Board of Directors of the Pittston Redevelopment Authority, former board member of the Luzerne Co. Transportation Authority, a former board member of the Pittston YMCA and S. Michael’s School.

Melvin also served as President of Fox Hill Country Club and as a member of its Board of Governors.

He is a sports enthusiast playing basketball and football at Pittston High School. He carried on with football into his college years at King’s as a starting flanker.

After college, he coached wide receivers of the 1970 King’s College Golden Knights Club football team who took the Club Football National Championship.

Melvin also played semi-pro football with the Wyoming Valley Giants of the Empire Football League.

He is a lifelong member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.