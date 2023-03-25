Four members of the Pittston American Legion Post 477 were recently honored by the NEPA Quilts of Valor Chapter for their service to our nation.

Joseph Armitage, Jenkins Township, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1978 receiving his basic training at Ft. Benning, GA. He served during Operation Iraqi Freedom. His accomplishments were many including the Army Service Ribbon; Army Component Achievement Medal and others. He was honorably discharged in 1991.

Timothy Bender, Avoca, served in both the U.S. Navy from 1977 to 1991 and, at age 50, returned to serve our nation by joining the U.S. Army serving from 2009 to 2014. While in the Navy, he served on numerous ships including USS Orion; USS Newport, and USS Rentz, a guided missile frigate. During his tours of duty, Bender served during the Iranian Hostage Crisis; Gulf Wars; Desert Storm; Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He received numerous medals including both the Navy and Army Good Conduct Medals; Navy/Marine Expedition Medal; Korean National Defense Ribbon among others.

Thomas Delaney, Pittston, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in April 1964 receiving his basic training at Parris Island, SC. His assignments took him to Okinawa, Japan and ChuLai, Viet Nam. Delaney received the Radio Operators Medal; Presidential Unit Citation Medal among others. He was honorably discharged in 1967.

Joseph Price, Wyoming, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1967 receiving his basic training at Ft. Bragg, NC followed by advanced infantry training in both Ft. Jackson, SC and Ft. Hood, TX. He served in Viet Nam and received numerous honors including the Viet Nam Medal with two Bronze Stars; Viet Nam Campaign medal and Viet Nam Gallantry Cross with Palm Ribbon. He was honorably discharged in 1969.

Becky Orlowski, NEPA Quilts of Valor Chapter leader, expressed the chapter’s honor to recognize the years of service of each of the honorees. “The awarded quilts are an expression of gratitude meant to thank and comfort veterans,” she said.

For information on the Quilts of Valor Foundation or how to help the local chapter, visit www.qovf.org or by contacting the local chapter at nepaqov@gmail.com