EXETER – A Career Fair and Community Shout Out Program was held on Wednesday, March 22, at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center.

Wyoming Area alumni were invited to speak about their careers as well as local businesses in and around Greater Pittston was as to promote their services to the junior and senior classes.

Several dozen businesses and representatives of their field were on hand for the event.

High School faculty member Christine Rutledge organized the event as a part of her Leadership Northeast Impact Project.

Rutledge is hoping to make the Career Fair a yearly event.

– Tony Callaio