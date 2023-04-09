After more than 10 years in the making, Wyoming Area School District has renovated the school’s tennis courts located on Boston Avenue, West Pittston.

School Superintendent Dr. Jon Pollard has announced the courts are officially open and in use by the district’s boys tennis team.

“Thanks to the hard work and dedication of many members of the Wyoming Area community and representatives in state and local government, Wyoming Area completed a renovation project of the tennis courts facility,” Pollard said. “All four courts have renovated with sub-surfaces and re-finished playing surfaces, new fence, nets, net posts and wind screens.”

The court’s surface has been done in the school colors as well as wind screens installed complete with school lettering and sponsor, FNCB Bank.

Related Video

In addition to regulation lines, all four courts have been lined for 10-and-under use as well.

According to Pollard, the community at-large will be able to access the courts for recreational play starting on Tuesday. To reserve court time, courts can be booked online through the district’s website, in partnership with the United States Tennis Association (USTA). To reserve a court, set your online browser to https://playtennis.usta.com/wyomingareasecctr for more information. The link will also be available on the Wyoming Area website under “Athletics” tab.

Pollard added, “The community needs to join the USTA if they are not already a member, membership is no cost. Once they have joined the USTA and completed a quick membership process, you can book time on the courts.”

Pollard said Wyoming Area High School tennis teams have primary access to the courts before public use.

The community will have limited access to the courts from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays during the boys tennis season while school is in session.

Smart locks will be installed on the gates in the near future to allow automated access for the community over the summer months.

After the boys tennis season is complete and the smart locks are installed, additional information about community access to the courts will be made available through the booking system and hours of use will be expanded.

“These extensive renovations would not have been possible without PA state Rep. Aaron Kaufer, former PA state Sen. John Yudichak, Exeter Borough council members, the Wyoming Area School Board, FNCB Bank and the USTA, all of whom were instrumental in securing the various state, local, and private funding needed to complete these extensive renovations.

Pollard, former Superintendent Janet Serino, Athletic Director Joe Pizano, former tennis coaches Tony Callaio, Tiffany Callaio, current tennis coach Bill Roberts, and the Tennis Parents Association have worked tirelessly over the last several years to bring this project to fruition.