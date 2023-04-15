PITTSTON – The Greater Pittston YMCA will hold a Celebrity Fitness Class on Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m. led by local radio personality Jumpin’ Jeff Walker. Walker will instruct a P90X Kenpo-X class. Cost is $30 per person.

P90X Kenpo-X is a challenging, non-stop cardiovascular workout leading to increase aerobic endurance, burn calories and promote heart health.

“This class will help support our annual campaign fund which provides individuals and families scholarships to participate in Y programs they otherwise would be unable to,” Jeremy Popiel, Greater Pittston YMCA director, said. “The Y has something for everyone from summer camps, to water safety, to wellness and more.”

The YMCA’s Candy Lombardo will be co-instructing the P90X Kenpo-X class with Walker.

Popiel said he is looking forward to Walker’s class and the feedback from a celebrity fitness class.

“This is the first celebrity-led class and I would love to make this an annual event,” Popiel said.