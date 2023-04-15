Olivia Gambrel, back left, and Therese Roughsedge, back right, both of the Pittston Redevelopment Authority, read books on housing discrimination to the students of Pittston Area’s Intermediate and Primary Center Schools. April is Fair Housing Month.

HUGHESTOWN – Representatives of the City of Pittston’s Redevelopment Authority read to Pittston Area students at the school’s Intermediate and Primary schools on fair and equal housing as a part of Fair Housing Month for April.

Therese Roughsedge, Redevelopment Grant specialist, along with Olivia Gambrel, Redevelopment Community Development specialist, read books to students on equal housing.

“Every April, which is Fair Housing Month, the Redevelopment Authority does something to engage the community and educate them on the Fair Housing Act,” Roughsedge said. “Last year we donated books to the library and we have freedom to decide how we engage the community and this year we decided to read some books about Fair Housing.”

Roughsedge said they chose child-friendly books to read about Fair Housing as well as provide information the students so they could understand about discrimination in housing.

Related Video

“The Fair Housing Act was a direct result of the Civil Rights Movement and Martin Luther King which they probably learned about in Feb.,” Roughsedge added. “We are going to piggyback on that and relate in a kid-friendly way on some of these social issues.”

The books chosen, including ‘The Fair Five” written by the Greater New Orleans Fair Housing Center in response to housing issues after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005 when housing was rebuilt and became a premium and property owners discriminated against potential tenants.

According to Roughsedge, in the book ‘The Fair Five” tells of the journey between mother and daughter in their search for housing.

The book teaches children to identify being discriminated against.

Gambrel, along with supporting the Redevelopment Authority effort, was on hand to read the book in Spanish if needed.

The books were then donated to each school’s libraries.