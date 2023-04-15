Wyoming Area Ice Hockey Association held a fundraiser to benefit 10-year-old Violet Pantucci who has a rare brain disorder. Shown in the photo are her parents Ron and Elizabeth, brothers, Brandon and Matthew.

Presenting a check as a result of the Wyoming Area Ice Hockey Assoc. (WAIH) fundraiser to benefit 10-year-old Violet Pantucci is, left to right: Mike Wolsieffer (Pittston Kiwanis member), Daulton Shearer (Pittston Kiwanis member & 2016 WAIH alumni), Brandon and Matthew (Violet’s brothers), Don Shearer (Kiwanis member & former WAIH coach).

PITTSTON – The Wyoming Area Ice Hockey (WAIH) team and alumni held a Green and Gold benefit game to aid 10-year-old Violet Pantucci, who has a rare brain disorder, in an effort to help purchase a van to transport Violet.

On Saturday, April 8, the Alumni team made up of both, Wyoming Area and Pittston Area players, faced the current WAIH team at the Toyota Sportsplex, Wilkes-Barre.

Violiet was born with lissencephaly, a rare brain disorder where the surface of the brain is smooth rather than with ridges and folds. As a result of this disorder, children born with lissencephaly are prone to seizures and respiratory issues. She can have up to 100 seizures per day.

Violet is in the fourth grade at Pittston Area Intermediate Center loves to learn everything she can from science to cooking. She likes to learn about the world around her and loves to laugh and be with her family and friends.

When she’s feeling well, Violet, along with her mother Elizabeth, father Ron, and brothers Brandon and Matthew, enjoys spending a day outside of the house.

“We take it one day at a time,” mother Elizabeth said. “Some days magic happens and everything is good. We cherish those days. Some days we have to find peace and joy in her having just a single moment of magic in the course of a day.”

Some of Violet’s favorite things are creating a fairy garden with lots of flowers every summer. She enjoys therapeutic horseback riding when she’s up to it and loves swimming whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Violet also loves to visit museums, aquariums and zoos. She is a great help with cooking dinner and has an eclectic taste in music.

Violet’s condition offers her and her family many serious challenges and she faces uphill battles on a daily basis. Violet has serious seizure control challenges and has been diagnosed with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, meaning her seizures are very difficult to control.

“She is super sensitive to any temperature environmental changes, going from one temperature to another even slightly can put her into a seizure,” Elizabeth said. “Something as simple as the temperature change from the first floor of the house, going up to the second floor of the house can trigger a seizure.”

Because of so many seizures, Violet finds herself spending extended visits at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). Violet’s most recent trip to CHOP was last fall where she spent eight weeks. New studies have shown there’s a direct connection between brain and gut. Therefore, Violet does experience digestion challenges as well. She was recently on IV to make sure she was getting all of her nutrients.

To help detect a seizure, Violet is aided by her seizure alert dog, Sully.

At the WAIH Green and Gold Alumni Benefit Game gift baskets were raffled off, money raised at the door, and money raised on t-shirts totaled $5,530.

“We are so thankful for this huge boost to our funding of an accessible vehicle for Violet,” Elizabeth said. “Our hearts were so touched by the generosity, love and incredible spirit of the Wyoming Area Warriors. Thank you all so very much.”