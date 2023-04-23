As we gear up for spring activities such as the upcoming West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival on Saturday, May 6, and May 7, I’d like to take moment to recognize the Wyoming Area and Pittston Area Drama Clubs.

How lucky are we to have two great school districts that produce excellent students and athletes, but to also showcase the theatrical abilities of our students?

Pittston Area will be presenting “Seussical The Musical,” a funny and entertain play while Wyoming Area has take on the difficult task of performing the Broadway smash, “Les Misèrables.”

Since the fall of 1966, Wyoming Area has had a rich history of having a Drama Club under the leadership of initially faculty members and more recently by members of the community.

Wyoming Area is currently led by Kate Mangan, a excellent actress and singer in her own rite, and assisted by Chuck Yarmey, a veteran of stage, television and movies.

Lee LeChette, principal director at the Phoenix Performing Arts Center, Duryea, leads the way at Pittston Area along with Pittston Area faculty member and club advisor Laurie Rebovich.

I had a chat with Kate Mangan when I went to get some publicity photos for the play. She was running the troupe through some scenes during dress rehearsals. We talked about the long history of the Drama Club at the school.

As I mentioned to her, over the decades teachers and administrators have come and gone, but one thing that remains after all these years is the Drama Club or as they are officially titled, the Wyoming Area Drama Club and Thespian Troupe 4795 of the International Thespian Society (ITS).

ITS is the only theatre society for middle and high school students in the United States.

According to the ITS website, they recognize, reward and encourages student achievement and celebrates the work of students in all aspects of theatre – performance and production. Each student is honored on a national level and gains access to opportunities and resources beyond those of their school.

That sounds pretty serious and honestly, they take drama very seriously at Warriorland.

I believe what sets the Wyoming Area program above the rest is their set designs and construction. When you see how elaborate they are, you’d think they have union carpenters working on the production.

And not everyone is interested in being the star in Wyoming Area’s Drama Club, they crew members are extremely engaged and always on top of tasks needed of them.

Kate tells me the Les Misèrables production has nearly 100 students working on the production. 100 students! You can’t get 100 students out for football anymore let alone to work on a play.

Wyoming Area puts out two productions per year with at least one of them a musical; sometimes both could be musicals.

The dedication at Wyoming Area for the craft of theater is second to none, but when you see the dedication that Lee LeChette has for the plays she runs at Pittston Area and at her home theater, Phoenix Performing Arts Center, is also unmatched.

Lee and Kate have worked on many projects together over the years.

In the end, it’s the students that are showcased. You’ll be astounded on how well these children can sing. One sings better than the next, it’s mindboggling.

Sadly, both Pittston Area and Wyoming Area are running both of their shows at the same exact time and weekend. Maybe in the future, the schools can communicate with each other to see of non-competing schedules could be worked out.

I know the students and parents of each school would like to support the other school’s program.

Wouldn’t it be great to have a joint production between the two districts? Maybe logistically that might be impossible, but with the talent I’ve seen from both schools, Broadway would be in big trouble.

The other thing I don’t get is, and maybe this has to do with licensing of the plays, with all the work and rehearsing involved, why do the schools only hold a play on one weekend instead of perhaps two weekends?

It just seems with all the blood, sweat and tears involved in putting on a production, it seems such a pity to hold a production for just three shows. As I said, maybe there’s a good reason for only haven’t a three-day show.

Just the same, it’s a great opportunity for the public to attend either show or better yet, both shows to support the students and their hard work. Who knows, maybe you’ll be witnessing the talent of a future Leonardo DiCaprio or a Meryl Streep who has had 21 nominations for an Academy Award.

Hopefully were able to enjoy the hot temperatures over the last few days. It’s sort of a jolt to the system when it’s extremely warm for a few days and unseasonably cold other times.

Soon enough Mother Nature will move into full summer mode and banish these crazy unseasonable temperatures to make way for hot days and warm nights.

Another thing you can do this spring is to get outdoors and enjoy high school sports and a bit of sunshine. There are plenty team sports from Pittston Area and Wyoming Area, boys and girls, to take in.

You’ll find a rundown of this week’s upcoming sports schedules from each district in today’s edition.

