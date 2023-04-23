EXETER – The Wyoming Area Class of 1970 will hold a golf tournament on Friday, June 2, at Pine Hills Country Club, Taylor, to benefit the class’ scholarship program for Wyoming Area graduates. PGA pro golfer Jim Pavlik and a member of the Class of 1970 will chair the tournament.

Pavlik, who has been a pro golfer for more than 45 years, suggested a golf tournament, volunteering his services to oversee the event to raise funds for future Wyoming Area graduate scholarships.

According to Pavlik, the format will be scramble format with teams of four with play being from the team’s best shot on each hole.

Each team will consist of at least two members from the Class of 1970. Players can sign up as a single, two, three or foursomes. Players will be paired up to make a foursome.

Pavlik also said there would be contests held on the course with prizes awarded.

The cost for 18-holes for golf and cart is $75 per person with play starting at approximately 11 a.m.

Players must note there are club rentals or driving range.

For golfing newbies not interested in playing in the main tournament, Pine Hills has a nine-hole, par 3-course for new players at $10 per person.

Non-golfers can join the party at $25 per person, beverages not included. For further information, contact Class of 1970’s Diana Giovannini at digio928@gmail.com or call at 570-430-7373.

Pavlik is the former general manager/director of golf at Red Tail Golf Club in Devens, Massachusetts, voted one of the Best Public courses in Boston in 2013 as well as one of the Top 50 Golf Courses in America by Gold World magazine.

He served as PGA Teaching Pro at Lake Toxaway Country Club, North Carolina, in the late 1990s.

Pavlik has been affiliated with golf clubs at PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Florida, owner and general manager of Cassadaga Lakes Country Club, Cassadaga, New York, as well as clubs in Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Over his golf career, he’s been a writer for National PGA Magazine (Philadelphia section), former Board of Director for Philadelphia PGA Section, Junior Golf Promoter of the Year Award by Golf Digest, along with several golf merchandisers of the year awards.