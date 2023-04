On the floor, left, Laurie Rebovich, Pittston Area Drama Club advisor, back left, Colleen Neel, techincal director, front center, Lee LaChette director/choreographer, right center, Jackie Legg, musical director, of ‘Seussical The Musical’ to be presented at the high school auditorium from Friday, Apri 28 through Sunday, April 30. Director LaChette addresses the cast prior to ending rehearsals.

Cast members of Pittston Area Drama Club are, front row, left to right: Richard Rinish, Rin Walsh, Rhiannon Legg, Vinny Cielo, Paige Minich. Back row: Alice Castro. Taya Mitchell, Jovie Wrubel, Lillie Solovey, Alexandria Huges.

Pittston Area Drama Club students taking part in ‘Seussical The Musical’ are, left to rigth: Ava Montagna, Stacey Toot ( Bird girls), Rebecca Lovett (Mayzie La Bird), Jacob Hull (Cat in the Hat), Ryan Starr (Horton), Lilly Hendry (Gertrude McFuzz).

Rhiannon Legg will be playing the part of JoJo and Jacob Hull stars as the Cat in the Hat for the theatrical play, ‘Seussical The Musical’ at Pittston Area High School.

YATESVILLE – The Pittston Area Drama Club will present “Seussical The Musical” on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. and Sunday , April 30, at 2 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5.00 for children 5-years-old and under.

Doors open one-hour before show time.

Lee LaChette is the play director/choreographer, Laurie Robovich, Club Advisor, Colleen Neel, technical director, and Jackie Legg, musical director.