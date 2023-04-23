Wyoming Area Drama students performed dress rehearsal for Les Miserables to be presented from April 28 through April 30. Shown are, seated front row, left to right: Cadence Keeler, Julianne Potter. Top row: Rebecca Gula, Abby Butler, Marissa Nowak, Leah Haddock.

Gianna Pellegrino as Cosette and Chris Murphy as Marius act out a scene of Les Miserables presented by the Wyoming Area Drama Club with showtime on April 28 through April 30.

Wyoming Area cast members of Les Miserables are, left to right: Marissa Nowak as Fantine, Chase Reynolds as Jean Valjean, and Katherine Potter as Eponine.

Wyoming Area Drama Club will present Les Miserables on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m., at the Secondary Center Auditorium. Shown are Christopher Murphy as Marius and Katherine Potter as Eponine.

EXETER – The Wyoming Area Drama Club and Thespian Troupe 4795 are in rehearsals to present Les Misèrables – High School Edition on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. at the Secondary Center Auditorium.

Tickets are on sale all this week prior to the show at the Secondary Center lobby April 24 through April 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Reserve seating is $15. Tickets will also be available at the door or each show.

The musical features nearly 100 students on the stage and behind the scenes.

“The Wyoming Area Drama Club has a long legacy of high quality performances and Chuck (Yarmey) and I are grateful to lead another fantastic production,” Kate Mangan, production director, said. “What an opportunity for these students to tackle such an iconic show filled with memorable characters, haunting melodies, stunning visuals, and impressive technical feats.”

The show is presented through special arrangements with Music Theatre International.