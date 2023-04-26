PITTSTON — Pennsylvania American Water on Tuesday announced the start of $1.6 million water line upgrade projects to replace more than 5,600 feet of water main in Pittston and Plains Township.

The projects will improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting, company officials said.

The system improvements replace water main dating as far back as the 1900s.

Company contractors recently began installing new eight-inch ductile iron pipe, replacing four-inch diameter water main in following areas:

Pittston

• Prospect Street, from Division to Searle

Plains Township

• North Street, from 2nd to dead end

• 2nd Street, from Cleveland to dead end

• Center Street, from 2nd to dead end

• North River Street, from Courtright to Norman

Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

The company expects to complete the water main installation, including connecting all customer service lines to the new mains, by early summer with final restoration and paving to start in the fall.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure.

The company said crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of the temporary inconveniences.

For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at — 1-800-565-7292.

The water company said this infrastructure upgrade project is not only an important investment in public health and safety, it also helps support the economic health of the communities served.

Economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout the economy.

Statewide, Pennsylvania American Water said it invested approximately $490 million in 2022 alone to improve its water and wastewater treatment and pipeline systems, supporting more than 7,000 jobs through these continued investments.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.