Artist Jan Lokuta points to a spot on the painting where he wanted Avianna DeGennaro, 9, to begin painting in this 2021 file photo. Lokuta will be on hand for the May Second Friday Art Walk on May 12.

Allentown resident Kyle Mertz thilled art walk goers as he did in 2022. He will be returing to Pittston’s Second Friday Art Walk on May 12.

It won’t be hard to find Dani Long Legs of Jim Thorpe as she spreads her butterfly wings as she did in the 2022 Second Friday Art Walk on May 12.

Returning to the Second Friday Art Walk is musical artist, Jamie Orfanella of Kingston, as he performs with his didgeridoo and other instruments.

PITTSTON – If it’s spring that can only mean it’s 2nd Friday Art Walk time in the City of Pittston and the 2023 Art Walk season promises to be the best ever.

Pittston’s Main Street Manager Mary Kroptavich said Friday, May 12, will be the first Art Walk of the year followed by June 9, July 14 and Sept. 8.

At 7 p.m. on the night of the walk, a Celebration of Life ceremony will take place in honor of TJ Belt of Jubilee Balloons, who passed away from cancer on April 3.

According to Kroptavich, there will be a balloon launch in TJ’s honor as well as a donation box to help her family financially. If donors cannot make the Art Walk, Art e Fekts Gallery will take donations for the Belt family.

TJ was a permanent fixture at Art Walks, Tomato Festivals, Famers Market and everything else in between, and she loved making children happy doing it all for free.

This coming Friday, art walkers will be entertained by Reel in the Years trio lead by longtime local musician Richie Kossuth at the Tomato Festival lower lot. A second act may be added at a different location on Main Street.

Coming back to Pittston will be juggler Kyle Mertz to entertain all with his juggling skills.

Dani Long Legs will return with the Eclectic Circus to the Art Walk. Dani, who stands on stilts, has been thrilling Greater Pittstonians for many years.

“Performing for Pittston is always a highlight for me,” Dani said. “I love Pittston, what a great community.”

Something you don’t see during a typical Art Walk at Pittston are alpacas from Alpacas of Windy Heaven Farm. There will be plenty of opportunities to have your photo taken with the alpacas.

Artist Jan Lokuta will be back again where he will be painting live on Main Street Lokuta also gives onlookers a chance to take the brush to help with his painting.

Something new to the Second Friday Art Walk will be the Bubble Wagon featured by That Foam Party Guy.

According to That Foam Party Guy website, “Let That Foam Party Guy create an amazing bubble event that none of your guests will be soon to forget.”

Look out for Jamie Orfanella, who will be playing his didgeridoo again this Friday. The didgeridoo is a wind instrument developed by the Aborigines of Australia. The didgeridoo instrument was invented approximately 1,000 years ago.

Kroptavich said St. John the Evangelist Church on William Street would host “An Evening of Art and Music” between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Parishioner and renown pastel artist Bob Russin will display some of his works along with still life photographer Mike Sowa, as well as artwork created by children of the parish

At 5:30 p.m., church organist and musical director Sowa, will give a demonstration of the church’s 1930 George Kilgen and Son pipe organ that will meet in the choir loft.

“We are excited to kick of the 2023 Second Friday Art Walk season on May 12,” Kroptavich said. “We have a record number vendors on hand and it should be a great time.”