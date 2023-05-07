PITTSTON – The Pittston Memorial Library welcomed two new employees to the staff, Rebecca Sevilla and Carrie Gundling.

Sevilla serves as the adult coordinator and circulation manager while Gundling assumes the young adult coordinator’s position. Sevilla and Gundling will join Katie Grooms, who is the children’s coordinator.

Jessica Lane, library executive director, said she is very happy with the two new additions to the team at the library.

“I am honestly so excited to have Becky and Carrie in their new roles here at the Pittston Memorial Library,” Lane said. “They both bring so much enthusiasm and passion to their respective positions. I can’t help but borrow the line from (Pittston) Mayor (Michael) Lombardo when speaking about his own staff in regards to mine when he says ‘It’s easy to look good when you’re surrounded by great.’ It’s so true in this case as well.”

Sevilla comes from an extensive background on many levels, one of which she worked at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center for years.

“I am involved with the adult book club and the Triple Thread Fiber Arts Club,” Sevilla said. “I also work on the displays and circulation ordering books.”

Sevilla said the adult level consists of ages of 18 years old on up.

The adult program for the summer, entitled “All Together” is something Sevilla is excited to roll out.

“We are going to work it out as pieces of the puzzle,” Sevilla explained. “We are all a piece of the puzzle and the puzzle makes us all complete.”

Sevilla said the Triple Thread Fiber Club would complete an afghan during the summer and everyone participating would make a piece of the afghan that would be joined together to make one large afghan. Sevilla said the finished afghan could possibly be auctioned off at the end of the summer.

Gundling, even though she’s a new employee, she’s no stranger to the library, she briefly worked at the library several years ago from 2018 leading into the pandemic in 2020.

As the young adult coordinator, she will be dealing with middle school and high school student from the ages of 11 to 18.

“I’ll be starting a Bad Art Club that will run twice a month,” Gundling said. “I’ll also be starting a TikTok Club dealing with food trends and dance trends on TikTok, I will start a Movie Book Club where we will read a book that was turned into a movie, then watch the movie when we finished reading the book, and we will do a Teens with Heart program that will meet quarterly working on different community service projects.”

Both women are looking forward to creating many more projects in the future and encourage library members to keep aware new programs on the horizon.

“I am grateful each day now knowing that the programs of the Pittston Memorial Library are in fine and dedicated hands with Katie (Grooms) in Children’s, Carrie in Young Adult, and Becky in Adult,” Lane added. “Not only do they spend their days here prepping and running different programs, but they all also dedicate so much of their own free time to planning and creating new ways to make our library even better! I am indebted to their skills and am humbled to work alongside them every day.”

For further information on the library or if you would like to reach out to Sevilla, Gundling, Grooms or Lane, call 570-654-9565 during library hours.