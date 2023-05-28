NEPA’s own Michael Costello near the top of the leaderboard in Formula 4 series

MOOSIC — Today is the running of the 107th Indianapolis 500 and on the starting grid for the first time with Pittston ties is Michael Costello.

Although that is not entirely accurate, Costello, who has been racing for over seven-years on the cart series, has now jumped up to the Formula 4 series, just a few steps away from driving an Indy open-wheel race car.

According to Costello’s father, Pittston dentist Dr. John Costello, his son is on track to race in the Indy series in the next five years and you just might see the younger Costello on the starting grid for the biggest motor spectacle in the world, the Indianapolis 500.

Costello was in town just a few weeks ago making an appearance at Jo Dan Motors on Birney Avenue, Moosic, for their annual car show.

Costello, his mom, the former Nicol Chiampi of West Pittston, and 13-year-old twin brothers Nicholas and Joseph, relocated to Naples, Florida, to be closer to the racing world while his father remains in Pittston to practice dentistry, flying to Florida as often as he can or joining up with Michael on race weekends.

We caught up with the 16-year-old Costello as he was signing autographs and talking racing to local people visiting the car show.

Starting racing at the age of nine, Costello has been working his way up for Kid Carts to Shifter Carts 125cc.

Between the 2022 and 2023 racing season, Costello had the chance to jump into an Indy-style car for testing.

“I did a couple of test drives in a USF 2000 car and then I got contracted by Jay Howard Driver Development program for their F4 program,” Costello said. “So I’ve been driving for them this season and we’re trying to go for the championship. We have a lot of pace so things are looking good.”

When asked if he was putting pressure on himself to perform at a high level, he said, “I have high expectations and we are carrying a lot of pace and I don’t believe I’m putting pressure on myself. I’m pretty much dry ice, chilled out and let everything go as it’s meant to me.”

Jay Howard, Costello’s boss and team owner, is a former Indy Car driver bringing tons of experience to young drivers as he develops them along the way.

“Jay is really, really good to work with and he used to be an Indy Car driver and he understands a lot about racing and he’s always pushing us to do well and he never takes the easy way out,” Costello said. “The cars are always kept up really well and overall, he’s amazing to work with.”

Costello’s season has been on target for him staying near the top of the championship leader board and he just completed at Road America at Plymouth, Wisconsin, where he managed to gain valuable points in the championship run.

He scored a 4th place finish in race one, 1st place in race two, and after contact, a 19th place in race three. Costello currently sits in 4th place in the driver’s standings out of 31 drivers.

There are four F4 tour stops in the season where three races are held at each location.

The nearest race for Costello will be held at New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J. for the New Jersey Lottery SpeedTour.

The season will conclude on Nov. 5 at Austin, Texas at the world-famous Circuit of the Americas road coarse, the site of Indy Car and Formula 1 racing stops.

Costello will be looking to improve is skills over the next four races in order to get a chance to jump up the next season until he finally reaches his goal of racing Indy Cars.

“If I do well enough this season, hopefully I’ll get an opportunity to get into the USF 2000 Series which is On the Road to Indy series that has been rebranded at the USF Pro Championships,” Costello said. “The end goal is to get to Indy Car as fast as I can but I don’t want to rush it too much.”

“I love it, every time I get strapped in the car it’s a huge, wow, is this real?” Costello admitted. “I get to wake up every morning saying I’m a race car driver.”