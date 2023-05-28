It’s here! For us summer dwellers, the first big weekend is here. It promises to be a great weekend of weather and warming temperatures.

There is so much happening this time of the year starting this weekend of Memorial Day parades, BBQs, and high school graduations.

Of course, we all know yesterday was the inaugural rail excursion from Pittston to Jim Thorpe, with additional trips today and on Memorial Day. As of writing this column, Sunday is sold out and Monday is nearly sold out.

The approximately two-hour train ride to Jim Thorpe has become a popular item and sales are brisk with many of the upcoming weekends selling fast.

It’s a great addition to Greater Pittston and will be even better once rail service takes passengers from Jim Thorpe to Pittston.

Local businesses should be prepared for if and when that happens and there’s no time but the present to start looking into the possibilities.

Of course, today is the middle day of the Memorial Day weekend and that also means it’s Indy 500 times for us motor heads.

I have always loved open-wheel racing like Indy Cars and Formula 1 ever since I was a child.

Aside of the race at Indy, called the Greatest Spectacular Motor Racing, the Formula 1 race at Monte Carlo, the most glamorous location in the world, and NASCAR Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte, North Carolina. So yes, a big racing weekend.

Also happening today is the Hughestown Crime Watch program is having a Hometown Heroes program at the fire hall at 4 p.m. featuring speaker Rep. Matt Cartwright.

At 6:30 p.m. there will be Pittston Area baseball 5A semifinal game against Selinsgrove at PNC Field, home of the Railriders.

Just a warning, tickets for the game will NOT be sold at the gate. Tickets must be purchased online at piaad2.org. Seniors and preschoolers are free admission. Seniors must show proof of age.

Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, May 29 and Greater Pittston will see three parades to honor fallen military personnel who died while serving in the Armed Forces.

The holiday was traditional known as Decoration Day was celebrated on May 30 from 1868 to 1970 when it was changed to the last Monday in May.

Even though we honor our military, many honor deceased family and friends on the same holiday.

The Wyoming/West Wyoming Memorial Day Parade will step off at 9:30 at Shoemaker Avenue, ending at the Wyoming Cemetery with a short program.

The Dupont Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The West Pittston/Exeter Memorial Day Parade will start at 11:30 a.m. ending at Wyoming Area Catholic.

Hopefully there will be plenty of backyard BBQs on the weekend, in particular Memorial Day.

On Memorial Day, I’ll be thinking of Michael Clifford, a native of Avoca, who gave is life for our freedom on June 13, 1967 at the young age of 21 at the province of Kien Hoa, Vietnam. Michael was serving in the Navy at the time of his death at the hands of a rifle grenade.

Other Greater Pittstonians killed during the Vietnam War are: Edward Dickson, Wyoming, Robert Homschek, Duryea, William Kause, Pittston, Daniel Romanko, Avoca, Edmund Skunda, Pittston, Ronald Urbanski, Pittston, Francis Valkos, Port Griffith, and Francis Zavacki, Wyoming.

We also cannot forget Dale Kridlo, Hughestown, who was killed during Operation Enduring Freedom, and Jeffrey DePrimo, Pittston, who lost his life in Afghanistan.

We will honor those who lost their lives in World War I and World War II and the Korean War as well.

As our good friend and Veteran himself, Ron Gitkos would say, please fly your U.S. Flag this weekend and get out and support your local Memorial Day Parade.

Pittston Area softball team will be playing against Abington Heights on Tuesday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Wilkes University. Again, seniors and preschoolers are free. Seniors, please provide proof of age.

The Lady Patriots are trying to repeat as PA 5A state champions, which is never an easy task, but will give their best under the leadership of head coach Frank Parente.

I’ve had the honor of covering the girls team beginning last year when they took the state title at Penn State. What a great group of ladies that is not only good athletes, but is great students and just great representatives of not only Pittston Area but also Greater Pittston.

We hope both the Pittston Area baseball and softball teams go very deep into the state playoff giving themselves a great chance at a title and repeat title.

This coming Friday, June 2, Pittston Area will say good-bye, farewell, and good luck to the 2023 senior class.

Wyoming Area will do the same on Friday, June 9.

It’s crazy to think all of this is happening all in a two-week period, but with great weather and warm temps ahead, it can’t get any better.

I’m looking forward to the next two weeks of honoring our fallen military, racing, parades, BBQs, sporting events, and graduations, not to mention my wheelhouse season of summer.

And while I’m at it, maybe I’ll be taking in additional train rides on a nice summer day.

Have a great week.

