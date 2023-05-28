PITTSTON — Marie Ferriero, proprietor of Gramma Aita’s Kitchen, recently relocated her homemade Italian food specialties to 49 Broad St., Pittston, adjacent to the Pittston Memorial Library.

Gramma Aita’s Kitchen sells homemade frozen meat ravioli, cheese ravioli, cappeletti, gnocchi, meat lasagna, eggplant parmesan, meatballs and sauce, and vodka sauce.

Cookies include anise, pepper, ricotta, snowballs, chocolate chip, sugar cutouts, chocolate coconut, and raspberry thumb prints.

Gramma Aita’s Kitchen hours are:

• Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday: 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For phone orders, call 570-883-7133.