Susquehanna Brewing Company (SBC), a renowned craft brewery and tasting room located in Pittston, announced on Tuesday the upcoming release of its first year-round beers under the iconic Stegmaier brand since the acquisition of the brand last year.

According to a press release:

Building upon a rich brewing legacy that dates back to 1857, SBC is proud to honor tradition while introducing exciting new offerings to beer enthusiasts.

The first of these highly anticipated brews is Stegmaier IPA, an American India Pale Ale born from a combination of modern brewing techniques, an unwavering pursuit of drinkability, a deep love for hops and a family calling to brew exceptional beer. Brewed with two row and wheat, this IPA is fermented cleanly to high attenuation, resulting in a bright and vibrant flavor profile. To enhance its aromatic qualities, the Stegmaier IPA is dry hopped at precisely the right time, ensuring a sensory experience that is second to none. Stegmaier IPA is expected to be available in early June.

Related Video

Joining Stegmaier IPA in the weeks that follow will be Stegmaier 1857 Classic Lager, a homage to the industrious people of Northeastern Pennsylvania. This meticulously crafted beer combines a rustic grist of pale malt, flaked corn, wheat, and caramel malts. Bittered and finished with a blend of quintessential German and American hops, the 1857 Classic Lager delivers an impeccably smooth pale copper lager. Carefully cellared for many weeks, this brew exemplifies the dedication to quality and craftsmanship that the Stegmaier brand has represented for generations.

Once released this summer, both the Stegmaier 1857 Classic Lager and the Stegmaier IPA will be available for purchase in cans and on draft, providing beer lovers with an opportunity to explore the diverse range of flavors and styles that SBC has to offer under the historic Stegmaier name.

J. Fred Maier, a member of the sixth generation of the Stegmaier family, is particularly proud to be brewing the Stegmaier brand, which was founded by his great-great-great-grandfather 166 years ago.

“As custodians of a time-honored brewing tradition, SBC is committed to crafting beers that pay homage to our heritage while embracing the spirit of innovation,” Maier said. “We are thrilled to introduce these first year-round offerings under the Stegmaier brand. By combining our passion for brewing with the rich legacy of Stegmaier, we aim to deliver exceptional beers that both honor tradition and excite modern palates. We can’t wait to share these new brews with our loyal customers and beer enthusiasts everywhere.”

To experience the taste of tradition and innovation, be sure to look for the Stegmaier brand wherever you buy beer in early June or visit the Susquehanna Brewing Company’s tasting room and look for Stegmaier beers in cans and on draft.