Luzerne County 911’s new emergency communication system was valuable in a recent countywide tactical operation involving law enforcement agencies at the state, county and local level, county 911 Executive Director Fred Rosencrans said Tuesday.

County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said the May 26 event was one of the “Triggerlock Operations” organized by the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, with the details remaining confidential.

Last year, the county activated a new communications system that included additional communication towers in new locations, improved microwaves and the replacement of a 20-year-old analog radio system with a new digital one for law enforcement and emergency responders to exchange messages.

It corrected spotty or nonexistent emergency radio coverage, ended radio interference and opened up more radio channels for responders.

That last addition was particularly helpful in this operation, Rosencrans said, because 911 was able to temporarily assign five tactical radio channels to law enforcement for exclusive use during the sweep. Some extra channels were needed to allow communication within geographic zones in the countywide operation, he said.

When the operation ended, the channels were once again placed on standby in case they are needed, he said.

“These tactical channels will be helpful for large-scale events, such as large fires, where we can switch all involved to a tactical channel, which also frees up the main dispatch channel,” Rosencrans said.

With the old system, law enforcement would have to switch between analog and digital formats because state police have been using a digital radio system, Rosencrans said.

The channels also are encrypted at the request of law enforcement, he reiterated. Although this encryption has raised questions about a decrease in transparency about crime, law enforcement officials have argued the practice is necessary for officer safety and to prevent criminals from tracking their moves through scanners. State police channels have been encrypted for years, Rosencrans said.

In the May 26 operation, 911 staff monitored radio traffic and provided support between state and local authorities, he said.

“I received a lot of compliments from the head of this operation that our staff did a great job and that the radio system worked well,” Rosencrans said. “The new system worked as designed, and I thank county council for supporting and funding it.”

The complete system cost approximately $28 million, which includes 20 years of support and maintenance. This figure also factors in $2.98 million in American Rescue Plan funding council recently allocated for programs allowing 911 to remotely update the more than 4,000 emergency radios in the field and a feature that transmits the GPS coordinates of emergency responders so their whereabouts are known for safety purposes.

Rosencrans said he submitted a purchase order Tuesday and is working on other paperwork necessary to proceed with the two American Rescue-funded components.

Sanguedolce thanked law enforcement officers and 911 operators for making the operation a success.

“The 911 operators are the unsung heroes of those operations,” the DA said. “I know they’re short-staffed, and they have to field many more calls in these operations in addition to their regular calls.”

