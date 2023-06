HUGHESTOWN – The Hughestown Neighborhood Crime Watch Association sponsored a Hometown Heroes Day program on Memorial Day weekend. Featured speakers were U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, and Purple Heart recipient U.S. Army Capt. TJ Hromisin.

Lynda Hoban of the Crime Watch Association, Bernie McDonald of Greater Pittston AMVETS Post 189, and Hughestown Mayor Wayne Glick added remarks.