Student-athlete Anna Wisnewski raises her arms in triumph after flipping her tassle upon graduation.

Wyoming Area graduate Bianca Pizano, who is off to Michigan State for college, receives her diploma from board member Phil Campenni.

Wyoming Area senior graduate Morgan Janeski received her diploma by Wyoming Area school board President Laura Best.

The class song titled ‘Class of 2023’ was written and performed by Wyoming Area senior graduate Caitlyn Masler.

Wyoming Area class salutatorian address was delivered by Patrick Branley.

Halle Kranson, the Wyoming Area class valedictorian, delivered her final speech to her classmates during 57th Wyoming Area commencement on Friday evening.

‘One Step Closer’ was offered by author/poet, Wyoming Area senior, Marissa Nowak.

Riley Knaub, Wyoming Area class of 2023 president, offered his final remarks as the leader of his class during graduation.