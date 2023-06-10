Home News Wyoming Area says farewell to Class of 2023 NewsTop Stories Wyoming Area says farewell to Class of 2023 June 10, 2023 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp One hundred sixty-nine Wyoming Area graduates toss their caps in the air at Sobeski Stadium after a 30-minute delay due to weather earlier in the evening. Student-athlete Anna Wisnewski raises her arms in triumph after flipping her tassle upon graduation. Wyoming Area graduate Bianca Pizano, who is off to Michigan State for college, receives her diploma from board member Phil Campenni. Wyoming Area senior graduate Morgan Janeski received her diploma by Wyoming Area school board President Laura Best. The class song titled ‘Class of 2023’ was written and performed by Wyoming Area senior graduate Caitlyn Masler. Wyoming Area class salutatorian address was delivered by Patrick Branley. Halle Kranson, the Wyoming Area class valedictorian, delivered her final speech to her classmates during 57th Wyoming Area commencement on Friday evening. ‘One Step Closer’ was offered by author/poet, Wyoming Area senior, Marissa Nowak. Riley Knaub, Wyoming Area class of 2023 president, offered his final remarks as the leader of his class during graduation. Retiring Wyoming Area faculty member Ann Wall gets one last selfie with members of the class of 2023 prior to the beginning of commencement at Sobeski Field, West Pittston, on Friday night. ❮ ❯ WEST PITTSTON — A new group of Warriors is ready to make their way in the world. Wyoming Area said farewell to 169 seniors on Friday as the Class of 2023 graduated in a ceremony at Sobeski Field. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County starts issuing payments to American Rescue recipients Luzerne County’s reactivated airport advisory board takes flight Pittston holds its breath, reschedules Art Walk View Comments