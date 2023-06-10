I think it’s safe to say when high school graduation season is upon us, whether it is a son, daughter, niece or nephew or grandchild, we think about our own graduation.

It doesn’t matter if you graduated five years ago or 50 years ago, memories come gushing back and it’s always great to reminisce with classmates, family and friends.

Luckily for my class, we have a closed Facebook page with about 130 classmates. One might say that is a lot of classmates, but consider that we graduated 315 from Wyoming Area. The 2023 graduating class has about 170 classmates who received a diploma.

It’s sad to say my class has about 40 members who have passed away. Oddly enough, I still can’t locate the other half of the class.

Some classes are really close and as a result, gather quite frequently. My class was so big, there were many that didn’t get to know others.

Unlike today at Wyoming Area, we had two junior high schools — Exeter and Wyoming. So when we finally merged in 10th grade, getting to know someone over the next few years wasn’t as easy as you’d think.

To this day I will speak to a classmate that attended Wyoming 10th Street, and if I mention someone that attended Exeter Junior High, they may not know them or remember them and often would have to refer to the yearbook to know who I’m talking about.

I do hope today’s graduating classes are a bit closer.

On June 2, I had to cover Pittston Area’s graduation and it was pretty touch and go on the weather and I wasn’t totally convince that the ceremony would be held outside, but Superintendent Kevin Booth, Asst. Superintendent Dr. John Haas, and high school principal Chris Lezevnick must have had a crystal ball or called Tom Clark out of retirement, but they decided to hold graduation outside by hook or crook.

After pushing the ceremony back 30 minutes, the sun started to break through the clouds and for a little while, I doubted my own prognostication and started to believe they were going to pull it off.

With technology at my fingertips, I kept referring to my cellphone to see the latest radar and every time I did, it showed rain over Charlie Trippi Stadium, but it wasn’t raining.

Luck ran out and the dark skies we saw from the stadium coming from Scranton, eventually caught up to us and it was right in the middle of the kids getting their diplomas.

I brought a bath towel with me and a few of the upcoming graduates were looking at me like I was a bit strange, but let me tell you, I’m so glad I had it with me because that’s what kept me and my rather expensive camera gear from getting soaked.

The last photo I took ended up being the Sunday Dispatch front cover of the grads tossing their caps in the air.

After passing along a few congrats, I flew out of the door with a deadline to deal with.

I tired to listen to the speeches, but when I’m a shooting photo, I’m zeroing in on a potential shot and half-hearing the speeches.

Superintendent Booth’s speech had a twist in it because his daughter Kallie, a fantastic student-athlete was one of the grads.

As a dad, I get the emotions involved in such an occasion, but he kept it together with a touch of wavering voice when he spoke of Kallie.

Graduations are happy occasions with a bunch of tears in between, followed by smiles, hugs and kisses. The one tradition I see on both sides of the river is grads lighting up cigars. Yeah, I don’t get it either, but it’s all done in fun and the spirit success. I guess that’s it, lighting up a cigar is a sign of success.

Each year during graduation time, I offer a thought or two of “wisdom” but it’s pretty much guaranteed these kids graduating are a lot smarter than I was when I left the hallways at Wyoming Area.

They are smarter and most have their act together whereas I floundered for a very long time after graduation.

The next four to six years after graduation are the most pivotal in one’s life. Think about it, one moment you are going to bed and your parents tell you goodnight and within those next six years after graduating, many of those same grads are putting their own children to bed.

At 24, people have careers in gear and become contributors to society. Our babies are no longer babies and in a blink of an eye their youth is behind them.

So here’s my 2023 graduation advice: Stay in shape and don’t gain weight.

Laugh if you will, but there’s a lot of people reading this know exactly want I mean.

Hit the gym, take walks, quit smoking, mind those calories and stay healthy because 40 years from now, you will thank yourself.

If you don’t, between 50 and 60, you may possibly face diabetes, hypertension, arthritis and more, so take care of yourself.

Thought of the Week

“Summer vacation does kind of set up an adulthood of disappointment. That first job, you’re like, ‘I have to go to work in July? What is this, Russia?’”- Jim Gaffigan

Quote of the Week

“Look back on the journey that brought you here. What moments challenged you most? When were you asked to step outside of your familiar territory in order to rise to the occasion of your potential? I want you to remember those moments because they will embolden you.” – Kerry Washington

Bumper Sticker

“It always seems impossible until it’s done.” – Nelson Mandela