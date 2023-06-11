Multiple projects planned or underway

The former Fort Pittston School has recently been added to the National Historic Registry, making it eligible for funding for revitaliztion.

Pittston Arts Council recently donated $6,000 towards the completion of the latest mural to be installed in the City of Pittston located on the side of the Ah Baby & Co. building. Shown in the photo are, front row, left to right: Sheena Dalley, Arts Council, Mary Kroptavich, Main Street mgr., Judy Greenwald, Arts Council president, Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo, Karen Stocknick, Arts Council, Piera Marotto, Arts Council VP. Back row: Bob Price, Arts Council (hidden), Erin Ostrowski, Arts Council, Caroline Nelson, Ah Baby & Co. building owner.

The former Pittston Lumber complex will see the wrecking ball in 2023.

PITTSTON — The inaugural Pittston to Jim Thorpe train ride was overwhelmingly successful on Saturday, May 27, and with that success, the City of Pittston is riding high and energized.

“It was great to see that amount of people in the Junction,” City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo said of the day of the inaugural of the train ride. “It’s symbolic of the rebirth of that end of the city and you’ll have many more days like that with the train.”

The Junction section of Pittston’s rebirth Lombardo speaks of is the streetscaping project of new curbs, sidewalks and period lighting getting underway. The streetscaping, the biggest streetscaping project of the city, will eventually connect the downtown area to the Duryea line.

The Waterfront complex next to The Banks is filled with tenants with a waiting list now in place for an apartment.

The redevelopment of the former Fort Pittston school will be signed in a few weeks so you may see activity there in the line of construction this summer.

The Pittston Lumber property owned by the Pittston Redevelopment Authority has been sold to Hadley Construction and Lombardo said Hadley is proposing to raze most of the lumber yard structure along Main Street, keeping the sales building and putting up commercial space and possibly a restaurant that may tie in with the future river trail project.

“Most of the developers working on projects in the city are working in step with our vision of the future of the city,” Lombardo said. “For us, it makes more sense what the expectation is, not that we are telling developers what to do, but at least get our vision.”

The next block of properties that Pittston is looking at is at the former Geri’s Bridal building. There are several developers interested in that project Lombardo said.

A new structure has been proposed to go on the site of the former Parente’s restaurant that was leveled a few months ago.

As Lombardo stated, “We’re in this for the long run and I realize some projects may take longer that expected.”

Lombardo backed up his statement by prefacing that he intends to run for the City of Pittston’s mayor’s position for a few more terms. “I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

The Burns building project, across the street from Pittston’s fire hall, owned by Robert Bresnahan, is in the drywall stages and according to Bresnahan, he’d like to wrap up that project with commercial and residential in the next few months.

A new Pittston mural is on its way and will appear on the side of the Ah Baby & Co. building next to the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance Association building on the corner of Market and Main Streets.

According to Lombardo, the mural is nod to the former American Theater and will be themed accordingly.

“The mural will probably be installed in July or August, hopefully; we are just waiting on some additional fundraising money for the project,” Lombardo said. “There will be a tightrope walking juggler on the mural.”

The successful Pittston Prohibition concert that has been held over the last two years after the end of the Tomato Festival, was scheduled to be moved to the summer, but Lombardo said in retrospect, will probably stay after the Tomato Festival slot. That date has not been finalized to date nor has the entertainment been slated.

Speaking of the Tomato Festival, Mayor Lombardo said the steel fabrication for the stage at the Zarra building is underway. Expect that to be completed in time for the 2023 festival, which in turn, would be set for Pittston Prohibition.

Pittston’s partnership with T-Mobile has been beneficial and money received by the telecommunication giant will help pay for a quality public address system at the Tomato Festival stage.

The multi-floor Market and Main Street project has been gaining a lot of ground and Lombardo said the six projected stories of the building just might top eight stories if all the funding is reached.

Market and Main will house the new American Theater and Lombardo said that theater would house at the very least 1,000 seats or more along with housing, retail, and an entire floor reserved for Alvernia University.

The city already has proposals for Market and Main from a few architects as far away as Philadelphia.

“The good news is, we have some good players at the table now and I think we’ll get something really good out of it,” Lombardo added. “We are hoping in the next few weeks we can award a designer for the project. We’re going full speed on this project.”

Things are hush for now, but the mayor said the city is moving forward on plans for the former Quinn’s Supermarket.

The former Triangle Motel at the south end of the city has officially been acquired by the city and is at the study and environmental assessment phase.

“When we get the green light, we will demo it,” Lombardo stated.

Look for the Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance Association to take over that space.