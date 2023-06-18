Home News Holy Rosary honors seventh-graders News Holy Rosary honors seventh-graders June 18, 2023 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The Sophie Kapish Dulny Scholarship for service was presented to Elizabeth Rich by Beverly Dulny, left, and Principal Melissa Skutack. The John Zielinski Scholarship for service was presented to Jonathan Fitzmaurice by Principal Melissa Skutack. Jacob White receives the On Eagle’s Wings Award for service to his church and community from Principal Melissa Skutack. Michelle Piontek and Principal Melissa Skutack present Cassidi Quinn with The Nativity of Our Lord Women’s Society Scholarship for service. Dominic Limongelli receives the On Eagle’s Wing Award for service to his church and community from Principal Melissa Skutack. Principal Melissa Skutack presents Elizabeth Rich with the On Eagle’s Wings for the highest academic average in the seventh grade. Principal Melissa Skutack presents Jade Pilarcik with the On Eagle’s Wings Award for the second highest academic average in the seventh grade. Absent from photo is Dominic Marranca who also received the On Eagle’s Wings Award for achieving the second highest average in the seventh grade. ❮ ❯ Holy Rosary School recently honored several seventh grade students for their academic achievements and service to their church and community. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Corrected Luzerne County 119th District ballots expected to be mailed Wednesday Luzerne County prison elevator project progressing Mother of the Rosary Procession held View Comments