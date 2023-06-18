The John Zielinski Scholarship for service was presented to Jonathan Fitzmaurice by Principal Melissa Skutack.

Jacob White receives the On Eagle’s Wings Award for service to his church and community from Principal Melissa Skutack.

Michelle Piontek and Principal Melissa Skutack present Cassidi Quinn with The Nativity of Our Lord Women’s Society Scholarship for service.

Dominic Limongelli receives the On Eagle’s Wing Award for service to his church and community from Principal Melissa Skutack.

Principal Melissa Skutack presents Elizabeth Rich with the On Eagle’s Wings for the highest academic average in the seventh grade.