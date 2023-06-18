The Pittston Township Volunteer Fire Department picnic will be back for a second year at the old location, the site of the former fire hall on Bryden Street.

PITTSTON TWP. – Pittston Township Volunteer Fire Department is gearing up for the 101st Annual Firemen’s Picnic set for Thursday, June 29, through Sunday, July 2, at Bryden Street, the location of the former fire station across from Tony Attardo Park.

PTVD President Jordan Consagra said the department is happy to bring back the picnic to Bryden Street where it was held for so many years before the move making it the Northeast Fair. This is the second year back at the Bryden Street location.

“We are hoping to grow the picnic,” Consagra said. “We haven’t done the fair business in a long time so we took a leap with the 100th year (anniversary) and brought it back to Bryden Street. Last year, we heard a lot of feedback with our first year back with the picnic and one of the things we are going to do this year is have the firemen cook the food instead of food trucks.”

The firemen will be cooking the usual picnic food such as hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage and peppers, hot hams, fries, chicken tenders and more.

Consagra also stated the amusement rides will be greatly increased when they hired Huey Amusements for the four-day event.

The rides will be lining the Little League field for children of all ages to enjoy.

“Along with the amusement rides, we well have games, live entertainment and a beer tent for the adults,” Consagra added. “We are hoping to get a dunk tank as well to support the K-9 unit.”

On the first evening of the picnic, the PTVD will have a parade lining up at the site of the former Kmart at 6 p.m., with the parade stepping off at 6:30 p.m. All surrounding community fire and rescue have been invited to participate in the parade.

“We will start the parade at the old Kmart down the Bypass, turn onto Oak Street into Bryden Street and once on Bryden, we will have the Emergency Services vehicles parked there for a Touch a Truck for the kids to enjoy,” Consagra added.

Picnic hours are as follows: Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30 – 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, July 1 – 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, July 2 – 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Live music on Thursday, Friday, Saturday begins at 6 p.m., Sunday at 5 p.m.

As in 2022, Bryden Street will be one-way during the picnic.