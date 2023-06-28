EXETER — During a lengthy meeting Tuesday evening, the Wyoming Area School Board approved a final budget for the 2023-24 school year of a little more than $46 million, with a 5.5% tax increase.

With the increase, the property tax will rise from 18.7392 mills to 19.7698 mills in Luzerne County and from 91.558 mills to 96.4006 in Wyoming County. A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

The final budget was approved by a vote of 6-3, with board members Philip Campenni, Lara Best and Leonard Pribula voting no on approving the final budget.

The property tax for Luzerne and Wyoming County was previously raised 4.6% last year.

Business Consultant Tom Melone gave a number of reasons for the tax increase, including a continued increase in Cyber Charter School tuition, with Melone estimating that the school is likely to spend anywhere from 2 to 2.1 million in expenses. Declining assessed property values, brought on by flooding, was also cited as a reason for the increase.

Board Vice President Toni Valenti expressed that “no one is happy” about the tax increase and that some costs, such as the $17.5 million in payroll costs, are out of the board’s control. Valenti also noted that the district lost about 60 homes due to flooding, which amounted to a roughly $2 million loss in tax revenue.

Also at the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Jon Pollard announced that there will be some changes to the cell phone policy at the secondary school, as well as changes to the dress code, based on answers to a survey that was sent out to families early last month.

Students will be required to place their cell phones in a specific teacher-designated area during each class period. In case of emergency situations, students will be allowed access to their phones. They may also use their cell phones during their lunch period.

Some changes to the dress code include prohibiting students from wearing cargo pants, cargo shorts, flip flops and ripped or torn clothing as well as hoodies, which Pollard said pose a security risk because they obscure students’ faces.

No changes to the backpack policy were made.

The board also approved the General Energy Savings Contract with CM3 Building Solutions, Inc. for a total cost of $1,873,146.00 pending final writing and approval by the school solicitor, to make several updates to the secondary center including two new duct furnaces and a hot water boiler for the pool.

The approval of the appointment for Wyoming Area’s art teacher, as well as the approval for the head coaches for the 2023-2024 winter sports season was tabled at this time.

The board also:

• Approved an agreement between the Wyoming Area School District and Luzerne Intermediate Unit for Community and School Based Behavioral Health Teams IBHS Services: Group & Individual.

• Approved a resolution establishing the property tax calendar and installment dates.

• Approved a resolution designed to implement Homestead Farmstead exclusions as mandated by Act 1.

• Approved renewal of the Management Advisory Service Agreement with the Albert B. Melone Co., Certified Public Accountants. The contract is for a one-year period from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024, for $119,649.78. The agreement is subject to the review of the superintendent and the district’s solicitor.

• Approved payment of $15,000 to Sweet, Stevens, Katz & Williams for pool counsel pending approval by the district’s solicitor.

• Approved payment of $221,400.00 to JBM Mechanical Inc., for JFK HVAC equipment.

• Approved the Dual Enrollment Agreement with Lackawanna College for the 2023-2024 school year.

• Approved the request of David Pizano, science teacher, to take a medical leave of absence for the 2023-2024 school year.

• Accepted Nick DeAngelo’s letter of resignation as a school board member, effective immediately.

• Approved the appointments for the 2023 summer school credit recovery program pending student enrollment.

• Approved the appointments for the Cyber School Program for the 2023-2024 school year pending student enrollment.

• Approved contract extension for Kaitlyn Marianelli, School Psychologist, for the 2023-2024 school year, pending final approval of school solicitor and superintendent.

• Approved the request of Anthony Macario, Boy Basketball Coach, to hold a boys basketball camp fundraiser in the Secondary Center gym starting Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 to Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, 6-8 p.m., pending approval by the building principal and athletic director.

• Approve the request of Nicole Walsh, Wyoming Area Cross Country Parents Association requesting to hold several fundraisers.

• Approved donation of $1,000 to the Wyoming Area Ice Hockey Association for the 2023-2024 school year.

• Approved several assistants/volunteer coaches for the 2023-2024 Fall sports season.

• Approved Dave Humko’s letter of intent to retire effective Sept. 1, 2023.